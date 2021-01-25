Last updated on .From the section Ross County

Reid made his first team debut for Ross County last August

Ross County manager John Hughes expects teenage full-back Josh Reid to sign for Coventry City this week.

The 18-year-old from Dingwall broke into the Scottish Premiership side this season and has made 24 appearances.

Having accepted an offer from the English Championship side, County have not been able to negotiate an immediate loan return for the rest of the season.

"We are a club that will never stand in a young kid's way," said Hughes, who took over in late December.

"The Championship is a fantastic stepping stone.

"We wanted to get him back on loan but I think one of the Coventry players in the left-sided area got called back to Wolves so Coventry want to take him now.

"I couldn't tell you if it is done and dusted, I think it might get done over the next couple of days.

"Josh has been absolutely fantastic since I came here. He came through the academy, a kid with a massive future."