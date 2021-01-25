Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Marcus Bignot's first role as a manager in the EFL was when he left Solihull for Grimsby Town in 2016

Marcus Bignot has made a return to women's football after being appointed interim manager by Aston Villa until the end of the season.

The 46-year-old Midlander, who is currently joint-manager of National League North men's side Guiseley, will also share his duties with his FA role as an England Under-19 men's coach.

But previous Villa boss Gemma Davies retains a role in the coaching team.

Ex-QPR defender Bignot was formerly head coach of Birmingham City Ladies.

But he spent the last decade in the men's game.

After five years as Solihull Moors manager, a role he combined with his long-standing work for Blues Ladies, he left Damson Park for Grimsby Town in 2016, following which he had three moves in quick succession to Barrow, Chester and Guiseley.

He will now look to improve a Villa side who are second from bottom in the Women's Super League.

"I am delighted to be able to help at such a progressive club in women's football. It is also a great opportunity to mentor a talented young coaching group led by Gemma," he told the club website.

"Marcus is a very welcome addition to our club and has an enormous amount of experience in the game which we want to tap into," added sporting director Eni Aluko.

A boyhood Birmingham City fan, his playing career took Bignot to Crewe, Bristol Rovers and Millwall as well as non-league clubs, but the highlight, spent mostly at right-back but also in midfield, was his two spells at QPR, where he played more than 180 league games.