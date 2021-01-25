Maren Mjelde: Chelsea defender signs new contract until 2022
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Chelsea defender Maren Mjelde has signed a new contract with the Women's Super League club.
The Norway international, who joined the Blues in January 2017, will now remain at Kingsmeadow until the summer of 2022.
The west London club have the option to extend the 31-year-old's deal by a further 12 months.
"The team have been developing every year and it's the best place to be," she told the club website.