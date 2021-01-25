Last updated on .From the section Millwall

Maikel Kieftenbeld had started Birmingham City's past four matches in all competitions

Millwall have signed midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld from Birmingham City on an 18-month contract.

The 30-year-old Dutchman scored six goals in 184 outings for the Blues after joining them from Groningen in the summer of 2015.

He featured 12 times for Aitor Karanka's side this season.

The terms of his switch to The Den are undisclosed, and Kieftenbeld is Millwall's first signing of the January transfer window.

It is the second time he has been signed by Lions boss Gary Rowett, who brought him to England during his time in charge at Birmingham.

