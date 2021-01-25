Charlie Jolley: Tranmere Rovers sign Wigan Athletic striker

Charlie Jolley has made four appearances for Wigan Athletic this season
Tranmere Rovers have signed young striker Charlie Jolley on an 18-month contract from League One side Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old joins Tranmere with the option of a further year having made six senior appearances for the Latics.

"It's a new challenge. I'm looking forward to getting going and hopefully I can score some goals," he said.

"I like high-energy football and the lads give their all so I am definitely looking forward to getting my chance."

