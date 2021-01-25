Frank Lampard: Chelsea set to sack manager
Chelsea are set to sack manager Frank Lampard after 18 months in charge.
Former Chelsea midfielder Lampard, 42, will leave with the club ninth in the Premier League table after last week's defeat at Leicester City, having won once in their past five league matches.
His final game in charge was Sunday's 3-1 FA Cup fourth round win against Championship side Luton.
Lampard was appointed on a three-year contract when he replaced Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge in July 2019.
More to follow.
Instant results!
They really are the most plastic club in Britain, with a scouting team who get cat fished by YouTube videos - see Kepa, Werner and Havertz.
Frank never had a chance.
If he’d only waited...
Feels a bit harsh on Lampard, but that's the Chelsea way I guess.
He only has himself to blame taking this job on, he knew the risks.
It's not like Chelsea are in a relegation zone.
Beats me how such people with massive money can make the worst of every situation. Maybe because they didn't earn it so they just don't care
Joke Club.
Money But No History.
Payout if sacked I suppose.