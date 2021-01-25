Frank Lampard: Chelsea set to sack manager

By Alistair Magowan & Simon StoneBBC Sport

From the section Chelsea

Chelsea are set to sack manager Frank Lampard after 18 months in charge.

Former Chelsea midfielder Lampard, 42, will leave with the club ninth in the Premier League table after last week's defeat at Leicester City, having won once in their past five league matches.

His final game in charge was Sunday's 3-1 FA Cup fourth round win against Championship side Luton.

Lampard was appointed on a three-year contract when he replaced Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge in July 2019.

  • WOW!! Why don't they stick and back a manager. Worked with Klopp, appears to be working with OGS - they just want to buy instant success

    • valleyboy replied:
      Abramovich is a ruthless owner..
      His past as proven that..

  • Get John Terry in to sleep with the squads GFs and wives

    Instant results!

    • Boom123 replied:
      Boost squad morale.

  • That's pretty disgusting to be honest.

  • By 2028 you'll never be more than 2 socially distanced meters from an Ex-Chelsea manager.

  • Terrible decision. I have been a Chelsea fan since 1969 and I am disappointed to hear this!

  • Appointing someone who spent a season at Derby and failed to get them out the championship was a desperate move. Chelsea fans seemed to be permanently blinkered by Lampard's playing career to see what a bad appointment it was in the first place.

    • PsychLove replied:
      Well he did brilliant last season getting them to top 4 and the FA cup final whilst making academy products first team regulars. This season has been poor though.

  • Oligarch gets bored. The only things that are certain in life: death, taxes and a premature sacking at Chelski.

    They really are the most plastic club in Britain, with a scouting team who get cat fished by YouTube videos - see Kepa, Werner and Havertz.

    Frank never had a chance.

    • The Muffin Man replied:
      RIP FRANK

  • Even as a Spurs fan, thats harsh! Give the lad time, Rome wasn't build in a day.

    • foxyrod replied:
      nor was roma

  • Why they took him on without experience or success is beyond me.

  • Gutted for him. Chelsea messed up buy buying too many players. He's a brilliant guy, he'll either flourish again after learning the game or become a top pundit.

    • seldomwrong replied:
      Pundit

  • Big Fat Sam must be seething.
    If he’d only waited...

    • Mr Brittas replied:
      Don't worry, Steve Bruce will be available soon

  • As a Chelsea ST Holder, I'm disgusted with the club's handling of the managerial situation ONCE AGAIN. I accept that results haven't been favourable in recent weeks, but there's not a single club in the Premier League who hasn't had a blip this season. Roman's ruthlessness is set to cost us a promising young manager and a Chelsea legend. Shame on you, Roman!

  • That's crazy. He did so well last year and although there have been some bumps in the road ( big potholes), they should give him the whole season.

  • Nice guy - out of his depth and swimming in a shark infested pool. As a Liverpool fan, he was a constant thorn in our side but a great player. I wish him well !

  • To be fair, it's not that bad! They are only 5 points from CL places, still in the FA cup, still in the Champions League. Loads of new players struggling to settle whilst also bringing in loads of youth players.

    Feels a bit harsh on Lampard, but that's the Chelsea way I guess.

    He only has himself to blame taking this job on, he knew the risks.

  • Absolute insanity. Why don't managers have the time they need?

    It's not like Chelsea are in a relegation zone.

    Beats me how such people with massive money can make the worst of every situation. Maybe because they didn't earn it so they just don't care

    • The Heath Family replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • EIGHTEEN Managers in EIGHTEEN Years.

    Joke Club.

    Money But No History.

    • RIPfootball replied:
      Yeah 116 years = no history, joke comment.

  • Can't feel happy about this whether it's the right decision or not. You'll always be a legend to us Chelsea fans, Frank.

  • Sadly no surprises here. Inconsistency at this level is a hallmark of an inexperienced manager. Amplified by managing a rich and high profile club, there was only ever going to be one outcome. I actually quite like Frank and hope he can build his experience elsewhere. Best of luck to him.

  • Wow. Brutal by Abramovich. I know he's not been doing that well but whats the point in anyone taking the job?
    Payout if sacked I suppose.

