Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Chelsea are set to sack manager Frank Lampard after 18 months in charge.

Former Chelsea midfielder Lampard, 42, will leave with the club ninth in the Premier League table after last week's defeat at Leicester City, having won once in their past five league matches.

His final game in charge was Sunday's 3-1 FA Cup fourth round win against Championship side Luton.

Lampard was appointed on a three-year contract when he replaced Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge in July 2019.

More to follow.