Last updated on .From the section Football

The super sub's changes paid off against Liverpool

Across another weekend of the FA Cup and Women's Super League, we had big scores, big scares and that rarest of things - an entertaining match between Manchester United and Liverpool.

1. Stop press: we actually had a decent Man Utd v Liverpool game

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men edged a 3-2 thriller. And it came in timely fashion.

Manchester United came from behind that day as well.

2. Cheltenham Town put on a display

On Saturday, League Two side Cheltenham almost pulled off one of the biggest FA Cup shocks of all time. They led Manchester City 1-0 until Phil Foden's 81st-minute equaliser.

In the end, celebrations proved to be premature as the game finished 3-1 to Pep Guardiola's side.

3. 90% of the game is in your head

No-one could have faulted Cheltenham captain Ben Tozer's desire to see the game out.

4. Seventh heaven

In the Women's Super League, Manchester City women made it look more comfortable.

In the name of numerical neatness, the team stopped after seven goals.

5. Cole out of gas

A candid memory from Joe Cole of the time, in 2014, when Manchester City put six past West Ham in the League Cup semi-final.

6. One for the '90s kids

Massive indie-kid points to this fan, who has repurposed the lyric from Pulp's Common People: "She came from Greece, she had a thirst for knowledge."

7. Game respects game

This was the scene as AC Milan hosted Atalanta at the San Siro on Saturday.

They may have wished they could press 'quit' after the visitors pumped three past them without reply. It wasn't enough to knock the Rossoneri off the top of the table, though.

8. Back at her old pad

An Everton legend returned to Goodison this week. The England international played for the Blues between 2006 and 2013 and was the FA Player's Player of The Year in 2007-08.

9. Roo the day

Another former Everton star retired this week. It was a good chance to look back on this touching moment when Wayne Rooney first met his future Manchester United team mate Cristiano Ronaldo.

10. Double trouble

People may bemoan technology in football, but you have to admit that some things about the game have got easier with time.

11. Big-coat weather

During the BBC coverage of Manchester United against Liverpool, there was one thing that dominated attention from the sidelines.

Ian Wright seems to be out to rival his old manager Arsene Wenger in the massive-coat stakes.

12. Starter for 1Ö

Just a reminder that Arsenal's former number 10 used to do this sort of stuff for them.

13. Big-name transfers

And finally, the MLS draft brought us lots of joy this week. We bring you this utterly charming welcome from Heat and Con Air actor Danny Trejo for his namesake - Los Angeles FC's latest draft pick.

How about Cincinnati FC getting this player for a song?

We're still processing the fact that Chicago Fire selected a player called Mitch Guitar.