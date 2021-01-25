Top football tweets: Man Utd & Liverpool serve up thriller, plus Ian Wright's coat

By Ciaran VarleyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Football

Top Football Tweets: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
The super sub's changes paid off against Liverpool

Across another weekend of the FA Cup and Women's Super League, we had big scores, big scares and that rarest of things - an entertaining match between Manchester United and Liverpool.

1. Stop press: we actually had a decent Man Utd v Liverpool game

View more on twitter

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men edged a 3-2 thriller. And it came in timely fashion.

View more on twitter

Manchester United came from behind that day as well.

2. Cheltenham Town put on a display

View more on twitter

On Saturday, League Two side Cheltenham almost pulled off one of the biggest FA Cup shocks of all time. They led Manchester City 1-0 until Phil Foden's 81st-minute equaliser.

View more on twitter

In the end, celebrations proved to be premature as the game finished 3-1 to Pep Guardiola's side.

3. 90% of the game is in your head

No-one could have faulted Cheltenham captain Ben Tozer's desire to see the game out.

View more on instagram

4. Seventh heaven

In the Women's Super League, Manchester City women made it look more comfortable.

View more on twitter

In the name of numerical neatness, the team stopped after seven goals.

5. Cole out of gas

View more on twitter

A candid memory from Joe Cole of the time, in 2014, when Manchester City put six past West Ham in the League Cup semi-final.

6. One for the '90s kids

Tweet about new Norwich City signing

Massive indie-kid points to this fan, who has repurposed the lyric from Pulp's Common People: "She came from Greece, she had a thirst for knowledge."

7. Game respects game

This was the scene as AC Milan hosted Atalanta at the San Siro on Saturday.

View more on twitter

They may have wished they could press 'quit' after the visitors pumped three past them without reply. It wasn't enough to knock the Rossoneri off the top of the table, though.

8. Back at her old pad

View more on twitter

An Everton legend returned to Goodison this week. The England international played for the Blues between 2006 and 2013 and was the FA Player's Player of The Year in 2007-08.

9. Roo the day

Another former Everton star retired this week. It was a good chance to look back on this touching moment when Wayne Rooney first met his future Manchester United team mate Cristiano Ronaldo.

View more on instagram

10. Double trouble

View more on twitter

People may bemoan technology in football, but you have to admit that some things about the game have got easier with time.

11. Big-coat weather

During the BBC coverage of Manchester United against Liverpool, there was one thing that dominated attention from the sidelines.

View more on twitter

Ian Wright seems to be out to rival his old manager Arsene Wenger in the massive-coat stakes.

View more on instagram

12. Starter for 1Ö

View more on twitter

Just a reminder that Arsenal's former number 10 used to do this sort of stuff for them.

13. Big-name transfers

And finally, the MLS draft brought us lots of joy this week. We bring you this utterly charming welcome from Heat and Con Air actor Danny Trejo for his namesake - Los Angeles FC's latest draft pick.

View more on twitter

How about Cincinnati FC getting this player for a song?

View more on twitter

We're still processing the fact that Chicago Fire selected a player called Mitch Guitar.

View more on twitter

Top Stories