Championship
WatfordWatford19:45QPRQueens Park Rangers
Venue: Vicarage Road, England

Watford v Queens Park Rangers

Line-ups

Watford

Formation 4-4-2

  • 26Bachmann
  • 32Navarro
  • 31Sierralta
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 3Ngakia
  • 8Cleverley
  • 14Chalobah
  • 19Hughes
  • 23Sarr
  • 9Deeney
  • 10João Pedro

Substitutes

  • 6Wilmot
  • 7Zinckernagel
  • 12Sema
  • 15Cathcart
  • 18Gray
  • 33Elliot
  • 40Dalby
  • 41Barrett
  • 44Hungbo

QPR

Formation 3-5-2

  • 13Dieng
  • 4Dickie
  • 20Cameron
  • 6Barbet
  • 2Kane
  • 14Johansen
  • 10Chair
  • 12Ball
  • 3Wallace
  • 7Bonne
  • 45Austin

Substitutes

  • 1Lumley
  • 19Thomas
  • 21Willock
  • 24Kakay
  • 25Hämäläinen
  • 26Bettache
  • 29Kelman
  • 37Adomah
Referee:
Jarred Gillett

Monday 1st February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich26166435211454
2Swansea26148433151850
3Brentford25139345242148
4Watford26138530181247
5Reading26145740291147
6Bournemouth26119639241542
7Middlesbrough2711793024640
8Blackburn26116941281339
9Bristol City26123112728-139
10Stoke2791173229338
11Preston27113133134-336
12Barnsley27106112934-536
13Luton2696112128-733
14Huddersfield2795133038-832
15Cardiff2687113331231
16Millwall2661372225-331
17Coventry2679102535-1030
18Derby2677121725-828
19QPR2569102331-827
20Birmingham2669111931-1227
21Nottm Forest2668122029-926
22Rotherham2465132735-823
23Sheff Wed2577111625-922
24Wycombe2436151842-2415
