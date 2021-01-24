Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Championship side Swansea City will host Manchester City in the FA Cup fifth round in February.

The draw, made at the same time as the fourth-round draw on 11 January, sees second-tier Barnsley host Premier League Chelsea after beating Championship high-flyers Norwich.

West Ham will travel to Manchester United, while Championship side Bristol City visit Sheffield United.

The ties will be played in the week commencing 8 February.

FA Cup fifth-round draw

Burnley v Bournemouth/Crawley Town

Manchester United v West Ham

Sheffield United v Bristol City

Wolves v Southampton

Barnsley v Chelsea

Everton v Wycombe/Tottenham

Swansea City v Manchester City

Leicester v Brighton