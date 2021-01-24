FA Cup fifth round draw: Who is playing who in next round?
Last updated on .From the section FA Cup
Championship side Swansea City will host Manchester City in the FA Cup fifth round in February.
The draw, made at the same time as the fourth-round draw on 11 January, sees second-tier Barnsley host Premier League Chelsea after beating Championship high-flyers Norwich.
West Ham will travel to Manchester United, while Championship side Bristol City visit Sheffield United.
The ties will be played in the week commencing 8 February.
FA Cup fifth-round draw
Burnley v Bournemouth/Crawley Town
Manchester United v West Ham
Sheffield United v Bristol City
Wolves v Southampton
Barnsley v Chelsea
Everton v Wycombe/Tottenham
Swansea City v Manchester City
Leicester v Brighton
- All the goals, highlights and drama from Saturday's fourth-round ties are streaming now on BBC iPlayer