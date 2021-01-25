Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership

Healy is hoping to lead Linfield to a fourth successive league win at Solitude on Tuesday

Irish Premiership: Cliftonville v Linfield Venue : Solitude Date: Tuesday, 26 January Time: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live stream and live text commentary on the BBC Sport NI website

Linfield boss David Healy has told his players to "embrace" Tuesday night's trip to Cliftonville at a time when they are "fortunate" to be playing.

Linfield moved four points clear at the Irish League's summit on Saturday after returning from the circuit breaker with a 6-0 win over Warrenpoint Town.

Healy expects to face a Cliftonville side "fresh" from a weekend off after their game at Ballymena United was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

"We should embrace it," said Healy.

"It will be a difficult game. I like Paddy [McLaughlin, the Cliftonville manager], I would speak to him quite a bit and I always have a lot of time for him.

"He likes to play on the front foot and with attacking players, so it will be difficult - we've found it difficult up there on numerous occasions.

"But we should relish it, especially with the way things are going at the minute, we're some of the fortunate people that are playing football with the way the country is at the minute."

Still room for improvement - Healy

While Cliftonville will be without striker Joe Gormley, who is set for a spell on the sidelines with a broken elbow, it remains to be seen whether or not Linfield can include Joel Cooper for Tuesday's Belfast derby.

Cooper, who is on loan at the Blues from Oxford United, was withdrawn just prior to kick-off against Warrenpoint due to a registration issue.

But even without last season's Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association Player of the Year, Linfield still managed to put six past Warrenpoint, with top scorer Andrew Waterworth finding the back of the net four times during a rampant second-half display at Windsor Park.

Waterworth heads to Solitude on Tuesday fresh from a four-goal haul against Warrenpoint

However, while the champions were free-flowing in attack, Healy believes there is still room for improvement.

"We are in and around where we want to be," added Healy, who is looking to secure an eighth successive league win over Cliftonville on Tuesday.

"But can we be better? Absolutely, and going forward it's going to be important that we limit the other team's chances.

"I thought Warrenpoint had one or two half-chances late on that didn't annoy me but frustrated me a bit.

"Even if it's 4-0, the one goal we might have conceded could have come back to haunt us further down the line.

"So it's about getting into good habits, stay in good habits and go and see the game out, which increases the confidence of the back four and the goalkeeper."

Oran Kearney's Coleraine will target a fifth league win in a row when they travel to Larne

Kearney wants Coleraine to show 'ruthless side' against Larne

Another eye-catching Tuesday evening clash sees a rejuvenated Coleraine travel to second-placed Larne.

The Bannsiders continued their impressive form on Saturday with a 2-0 success at home to Dungannon Swifts, a fourth win and clean sheet in a row for Oran Kearney's side.

And Kearney has called on his players to "show the ruthless side" that was lacking during their 2-0 home defeat by Larne in November.

"Our games with Larne are always tight," said Kearney.

"Larne, to be fair, came here and beat us 2-0 and were very good in the first half. We were very good in the second half, but didn't put the ball in the back of the net.

"For us, it's important that when we go down there, we've got to take our lessons from today and show more of a ruthless side."