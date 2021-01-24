Juventus v Bologna

Mitchell Dijks (Bologna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Line-ups
Juventus
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Szczesny
- 16Ju Cuadrado
- 19Bonucci
- 3ChielliniBooked at 47mins
- 13Danilo
- 14McKennie
- 5ArthurBooked at 52mins
- 30Bentancur
- 33Bernardeschi
- 44KulusevskiBooked at 21mins
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 4de Ligt
- 8Ramsey
- 9Morata
- 22Chiesa
- 25Rabiot
- 28Demiral
- 31Pinsoglio
- 36Di Pardo
- 37Dragusin
- 38Frabotta
- 41Fagioli
- 77Buffon
Bologna
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 28Skorupski
- 29De SilvestriSubstituted forSoumaoroat 45'minutes
- 23Larangeira
- 14Tomiyasu
- 35DijksBooked at 62mins
- 32Svanberg
- 30Schouten
- 7Orsolini
- 21Soriano
- 55VignatoBooked at 14minsSubstituted forSansoneat 45'minutes
- 99Barrow
Substitutes
- 1da Costa Júnior
- 3Hickey
- 5Soumaoro
- 6Paz
- 8Domínguez
- 10Sansone
- 11Skov Olsen
- 16Poli
- 18Baldursson
- 20Breza
- 24Palacio
- Referee:
- Juan Luca Sacchi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13
Live Text
Foul by Mattias Svanberg (Bologna).
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nicola Sansone (Bologna).
Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Danilo (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus).
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Lukasz Skorupski.
Attempt saved. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Weston McKennie.
Attempt missed. Nicola Sansone (Bologna) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Roberto Soriano.
Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus).
Mattias Svanberg (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Mitchell Dijks.
Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Roberto Soriano (Bologna).
Attempt saved. Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jerdy Schouten.
Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Weston McKennie.
Attempt blocked. Nicola Sansone (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Arthur (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Arthur (Juventus).