Italian Serie A
JuventusJuventus1BolognaBologna0

Juventus v Bologna

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Juventus

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Szczesny
  • 16Ju Cuadrado
  • 19Bonucci
  • 3ChielliniBooked at 47mins
  • 13Danilo
  • 14McKennie
  • 5ArthurBooked at 52mins
  • 30Bentancur
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 44KulusevskiBooked at 21mins
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 4de Ligt
  • 8Ramsey
  • 9Morata
  • 22Chiesa
  • 25Rabiot
  • 28Demiral
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 36Di Pardo
  • 37Dragusin
  • 38Frabotta
  • 41Fagioli
  • 77Buffon

Bologna

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 28Skorupski
  • 29De SilvestriSubstituted forSoumaoroat 45'minutes
  • 23Larangeira
  • 14Tomiyasu
  • 35DijksBooked at 62mins
  • 32Svanberg
  • 30Schouten
  • 7Orsolini
  • 21Soriano
  • 55VignatoBooked at 14minsSubstituted forSansoneat 45'minutes
  • 99Barrow

Substitutes

  • 1da Costa Júnior
  • 3Hickey
  • 5Soumaoro
  • 6Paz
  • 8Domínguez
  • 10Sansone
  • 11Skov Olsen
  • 16Poli
  • 18Baldursson
  • 20Breza
  • 24Palacio
Referee:
Juan Luca Sacchi

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamBologna
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home13
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away13

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Mitchell Dijks (Bologna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Mattias Svanberg (Bologna).

  3. Post update

    Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Nicola Sansone (Bologna).

  5. Post update

    Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Danilo (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Lukasz Skorupski.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Weston McKennie.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nicola Sansone (Bologna) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Roberto Soriano.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus).

  12. Post update

    Mattias Svanberg (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Mitchell Dijks.

  14. Post update

    Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Roberto Soriano (Bologna).

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jerdy Schouten.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Weston McKennie.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nicola Sansone (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  19. Booking

    Arthur (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Arthur (Juventus).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 24th January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan19134239221743
2Inter Milan19125245232241
3Roma1911444132937
4Juventus18106236181836
5Atalanta19106344232136
6Napoli17111540162434
7Lazio189453025531
8Sassuolo188643127430
9Hellas Verona187652217527
10Sampdoria187292829-123
11Benevento196492336-1322
12Fiorentina195682030-1021
13Bologna195592432-820
14Udinese194692028-818
15Spezia194692636-1018
16Genoa183691830-1215
17Cagliari1835102336-1314
18Torino192892837-914
19Parma182791434-2013
20Crotone1933132243-2112
View full Italian Serie A table

