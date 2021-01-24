Spanish La Liga
Atl MadridAtlético Madrid3ValenciaValencia1

Atlético Madrid v Valencia

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 13Oblak
  • 15SavicBooked at 76mins
  • 2Giménez
  • 22Hermoso
  • 6Koke
  • 24VrsaljkoBooked at 30minsSubstituted forLodi dos Santosat 45'minutes
  • 14LlorenteSubstituted forKondogbiaat 75'minutes
  • 11LemarSubstituted forTorreiraat 85'minutes
  • 21Carrasco
  • 9Suárez
  • 7SequeiraSubstituted forCorreaat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Grbic
  • 4Kondogbia
  • 5Torreira
  • 8Saúl
  • 10Correa
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 16Herrera
  • 18Felipe
  • 19Dembele
  • 20Machín Pérez
  • 31San Román

Valencia

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Doménech
  • 2Correia
  • 12DiakhabySubstituted forGuillamónat 47'minutes
  • 5Gabriel
  • 14Gayà
  • 30MusahSubstituted forRemeseiro Salgueiroat 79'minutes
  • 8Soler
  • 19RacicSubstituted forKoindrediat 80'minutes
  • 17CheryshevSubstituted forGonçalo Guedesat 58'minutes
  • 22Gómez
  • 21Vallejo GalvánSubstituted forGameiroat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Latorre
  • 7Gonçalo Guedes
  • 9Gameiro
  • 11Sobrino
  • 15Guillamón
  • 20Lee
  • 23Remeseiro Salgueiro
  • 25Rivero
  • 26Esquerdo
  • 27Koindredi
  • 31Molina
  • 37Blanco
Referee:
Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamValencia
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home14
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away7
Fouls
Home11
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 3, Valencia 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 3, Valencia 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Renan Lodi.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Mario Hermoso.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. José Gayà (Valencia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Geoffrey Kondogbia.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Valencia. Conceded by José Giménez.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Jaume Doménech.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucas Torreira.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Lucas Torreira replaces Thomas Lemar.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. José Gayà (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Stefan Savic.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Maxi Gómez (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atlético de Madrid).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Maxi Gómez (Valencia).

  17. Post update

    Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Valencia. Koba Koindredi replaces Uros Racic.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Valencia. Kevin Gameiro replaces Manu Vallejo.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Valencia. Jason replaces Yunus Musah.

