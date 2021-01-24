Atlético Madrid v Valencia

Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 3, Valencia 1.
Atl Madrid
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 13Oblak
- 15SavicBooked at 76mins
- 2Giménez
- 22Hermoso
- 6Koke
- 24VrsaljkoBooked at 30minsSubstituted forLodi dos Santosat 45'minutes
- 14LlorenteSubstituted forKondogbiaat 75'minutes
- 11LemarSubstituted forTorreiraat 85'minutes
- 21Carrasco
- 9Suárez
- 7SequeiraSubstituted forCorreaat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Grbic
- 4Kondogbia
- 5Torreira
- 8Saúl
- 10Correa
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 16Herrera
- 18Felipe
- 19Dembele
- 20Machín Pérez
- 31San Román
Valencia
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Doménech
- 2Correia
- 12DiakhabySubstituted forGuillamónat 47'minutes
- 5Gabriel
- 14Gayà
- 30MusahSubstituted forRemeseiro Salgueiroat 79'minutes
- 8Soler
- 19RacicSubstituted forKoindrediat 80'minutes
- 17CheryshevSubstituted forGonçalo Guedesat 58'minutes
- 22Gómez
- 21Vallejo GalvánSubstituted forGameiroat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Latorre
- 7Gonçalo Guedes
- 9Gameiro
- 11Sobrino
- 15Guillamón
- 20Lee
- 23Remeseiro Salgueiro
- 25Rivero
- 26Esquerdo
- 27Koindredi
- 31Molina
- 37Blanco
- Referee:
- Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 3, Valencia 1.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Renan Lodi.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Mario Hermoso.
Attempt blocked. José Gayà (Valencia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Geoffrey Kondogbia.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by José Giménez.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Jaume Doménech.
Attempt saved. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucas Torreira.
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Lucas Torreira replaces Thomas Lemar.
Attempt missed. José Gayà (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Stefan Savic.
Attempt blocked. Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Maxi Gómez (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atlético de Madrid).
Foul by Maxi Gómez (Valencia).
Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Valencia. Koba Koindredi replaces Uros Racic.
Substitution, Valencia. Kevin Gameiro replaces Manu Vallejo.
Substitution, Valencia. Jason replaces Yunus Musah.