Matt O'Riley made four EFL Cup appearances and played once in the Championship in his time at Fulham

Milton Keynes Dons have signed former Fulham midfielder Matt O'Riley.

The 20-year-old was a free agent after turning down a deal at Craven Cottage and has been training with the League One club since the start of the season.

The two clubs have agreed a settlement as O'Riley, who had played five times for Fulham, is under 24 years old.

"I initially came here just to keep fit after leaving Fulham but it felt like the perfect place for me," O'Riley told the MK Dons website.

"We looked into whether something could be done and, eventually, here we are."

MK Dons have not revealed the length of contract that the former England youth international has signed.

"He's come to a point in his career where he just wants to play football, but he's also been willing to wait and hold out for a move here, which is an incredible statement of intent," manager Russell Martin said.

"It's going to be a brilliant and important signing for us. He's certainly one for the long term but he can also help us in the short term because he's been training with us and understands how we want to play."

