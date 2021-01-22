Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Antony Evans was capped at under-19 level by England while he was at Everton

Crewe Alexandra have signed midfielder Antony Evans on loan from German second-tier side SC Paderborn.

The 22-year-old moved to Germany from Everton a year ago and has joined the Railwaymen until the end of the season.

Evans did not make a first-team appearance for Everton but did have loan spells at Morecambe and Blackpool.

He played six times for Paderborn last season as they finished bottom of Bundesliga but has made just two substitute appearances this season.

He is the third player to join the club on loan this week after the arrivals of Billy Jones and Stephen Walker.

