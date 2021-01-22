Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Kevin Stewart has not played a game for six months

Blackpool have signed former Hull City and Liverpool midfielder Kevin Stewart on an 18-month contract.

The 27-year-old left Hull in the summer after three years and 78 appearances.

He played 20 times for Liverpool before a multi-million pound move to Humberside in the summer of 2017.

"I have known Kevin for a number of years now and he's an outstanding professional who will bring a lot to the club, both on and off the pitch," said Blackpool boss Neil Critchley.

"He's spent the last three years playing in the Championship and has also played in the Premier League for Liverpool.

"He's an experienced addition, capable of playing in different positions, and will be a big asset for us moving forward."

