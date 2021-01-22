Bright Osayi-Samuel: QPR allow forward to join Fenerbahce immediately
Championship side QPR have agreed a deal with Fenerbahce to allow Bright Osayi-Samuel to join the Turkish Super Lig team immediately.
The 23-year-old winger, who joined from Blackpool in the summer of 2017, signed a pre-contract agreement in January and has not played for Rangers since.
QPR said they had reached "an acceptable agreement" for Osayi-Samuel's "immediate transfer".
"This is subject to a medical and personal terms," the statement added.
