Portsmouth have signed Swansea City midfielder George Byers on loan for the rest of the season.

The 24-year-old will link up with former Swans boss Kenny Jackett at the promotion-chasing League One club.

Byers has been with the Championship side since 2016 but a long-standing groin injury has restricted his appearances this season.

He was not included in Swansea's squad for Saturday's emphatic 5-1 FA Cup victory over Nottingham Forest.

Portsmouth boss Jackett said: "He's got just over 50 appearances in the Championship and is a talented attacking midfield player.

"We want to be as strong possible in every area of the pitch. With the arrival of George - along with the signing of Harvey White - we have real competition and options in the centre of the pitch."

Byers began his career at Watford before joining Swansea, where he played 65 games and scored eight goals.

Portsmouth are currently fourth in League One but suffered a heavy 4-0 home defeat to leaders Hull on Saturday.