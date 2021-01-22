Queen's boss Peter Thompson wants to see the Championship season shortened to 22 games

Queen's University manager Peter Thompson has said he wants to see a shortened 2020-21 Championship season start in April.

Northern Irish football's second tier has been on hiatus since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Championship has not been given the elite sport status required to play amid current Covid-19 restrictions.

"I really hope so," Thompson told Sportsound when asked if he thinks the league will return before the summer.

"The last time I had my players on a training pitch was 22 December. If restrictions stay in place for us until 5 March, realistically our first training session will be on Tuesday, 9 March.

He added: "That will be 11 weeks since we've had our players on a training pitch. A normal post-season break is seven weeks and then you have a five-week pre-season.

"We have an appetite at Queen's to play football, we want it to be a 22-game season, realistically starting at the start of April and now that the IFA have removed the regulations to end at the end of May, we would like to see the season to go on to the end of June, preferably into July."

McConkey open to an Irish Cup summer

Appearing on Sportsound at the same time as Thompson, Ballinamallard United manager Harry McConkey said he was open to the idea of the Irish Cup being pushed back to July as it would afford Championship clubs more time to prepare.

The start of this season's Irish Cup was put on hold after the Irish FA failed with its request to have the competition deemed 'elite' under current Covid-19 protocols.

The Irish Cup was originally scheduled to begin on 9 January with Queen's hosting Bangor and Ballinamallard at home to Dergview.

Last year, the Irish Cup concluded in the last week of July after local football's four-month Covid-enforced shutdown.

"Clearly they cannot put us into an Irish Cup round just to complete it," said McConkey, who led Ballinamallard to the 2019 cup final, where they lost to Crusaders.

McConkey led Ballinamallard to the 2019 Irish Cup final

"That would be totally wrong and, to me, an absolute disgrace on the level of the players that we have worked with, to ask us to go into a competition totally unprepared.

"There is talk that they may go back to July for the Irish Cup and therefore if something happens before that, we have a lead into it and we'd have a reasonable chance of making a proper game of it.

"That would give some credibility to the wonderful competition that it is.

"If we're not in it, then clearly they will have a decision to make but we'd be very keen to hear some of the conversations as soon as possible as to what is happening."