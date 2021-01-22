Andrew Waterworth scored all four of his goals in the second half

Four goals from Andrew Waterworth helped Linfield extend their lead at the top of the Irish Premiership table with a 6-0 win over Warrenpoint Town.

Waterworth opened the scoring three minutes into the second half before goals from Jordan Stewart and Navid Nasseri.

Waterworth added three more late goals in the final 10 minutes to complete a comprehensive win for the champions.

Linfield are four points clear of Larne but have played a game more.

With Crusaders and Larne both having dropped points earlier in the day, Linfield knew that a win would see them take a positive step in their pursuit of a third successive league title.

However, they had to exercise patience during a first half in which Warrenpoint proved a tough nut to crack, with Mark Haughey, Kirk Millar and Waterworth passing up Linfield's three chances of note.

David Healy's side emerged from the dressing room after half time with renewed hunger, however, and found the breakthrough three minutes after the restart courtesy of an excellent piece of play from Stewart.

The Linfield No.10 demonstrated his low centre of gravity to flick the ball past Daniel Wallace before pulling the ball back to Waterworth, who beat Gabriel Sava at his near post.

Provider then turned scorer as Stewart doubled the lead with a composed finish after being picked out by Millar, who was again the architect five minutes later for Nasseri, who seized his opportunity to make an impact in a starting role after replacing Joel Cooper in the line-up just prior to kick-off.

Waterworth leads the way in the scoring charts with 11

Three goals up, Linfield would have been excused for taking their foot off the accelerator, but a ruthless Waterworth had other ideas as he put Point to the sword with another three.

First, he showed his poacher's instinct to fire home from point-blank range after the visitors failed to sufficiently deal with another one of Millar's crosses.

Waterworth connected with a Nasseri cross to complete his hat-trick with a free header on 85 before netting his fourth with the outside of his right boot after being played through by Stephen Fallon.

Warrenpoint have now conceded 17 times on their last three visits to Windsor Park.

The Milltown club will try to bounce back at home to Ballymena United on Tuesday while Linfield will aim to continue their free-scoring form when they travel to Cliftonville.

Linfield manager David Healy, speaking to Radio Ulster Sportsound:

"Similar to our last game here against Dungannon, it took us to the second half to find the breakthrough.

"But credit to the players. I thought even in the first half they tried to play and create chances in the right manner and thankfully Andy does what he does to score a big goal in the second half.

"That gave us that edge and knowhow to go on and score a couple more, and we ended up scoring another five."