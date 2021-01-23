Udinese v Inter Milan

UdineseUdinese17:00Inter MilanInter Milan
Last updated on 2021-01-23
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|AC Milan
|18
|13
|4
|1
|39
|19
|20
|43
|2
|Inter Milan
|18
|12
|4
|2
|45
|23
|22
|40
|3
|Roma
|19
|11
|4
|4
|40
|31
|9
|37
|4
|Napoli
|17
|11
|1
|5
|40
|16
|24
|34
|5
|Juventus
|17
|9
|6
|2
|35
|18
|17
|33
|6
|Atalanta
|18
|9
|6
|3
|41
|23
|18
|33
|7
|Lazio
|18
|9
|4
|5
|30
|25
|5
|31
|8
|Sassuolo
|18
|8
|6
|4
|31
|27
|4
|30
|9
|Hellas Verona
|18
|7
|6
|5
|22
|17
|5
|27
|10
|Sampdoria
|18
|7
|2
|9
|28
|29
|-1
|23
|11
|Benevento
|19
|6
|4
|9
|23
|36
|-13
|22
|12
|Bologna
|18
|5
|5
|8
|24
|31
|-7
|20
|13
|Fiorentina
|18
|4
|6
|8
|18
|29
|-11
|18
|14
|Spezia
|19
|4
|6
|9
|25
|35
|-10
|18
|15
|Udinese
|18
|4
|5
|9
|20
|28
|-8
|17
|16
|Genoa
|18
|3
|6
|9
|18
|30
|-12
|15
|17
|Cagliari
|18
|3
|5
|10
|23
|36
|-13
|14
|18
|Torino
|19
|2
|8
|9
|28
|37
|-9
|14
|19
|Parma
|18
|2
|7
|9
|14
|34
|-20
|13
|20
|Crotone
|18
|3
|3
|12
|21
|41
|-20
|12