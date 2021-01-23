Italian Serie A
UdineseUdinese17:00Inter MilanInter Milan
Venue: Dacia Arena

Udinese v Inter Milan

Saturday 23rd January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan18134139192043
2Inter Milan18124245232240
3Roma1911444031937
4Napoli17111540162434
5Juventus1796235181733
6Atalanta1896341231833
7Lazio189453025531
8Sassuolo188643127430
9Hellas Verona187652217527
10Sampdoria187292829-123
11Benevento196492336-1322
12Bologna185582431-720
13Fiorentina184681829-1118
14Spezia194692535-1018
15Udinese184592028-817
16Genoa183691830-1215
17Cagliari1835102336-1314
18Torino192892837-914
19Parma182791434-2013
20Crotone1833122141-2012
