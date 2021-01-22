Spanish La Liga
AlavésAlavés1Real MadridReal Madrid4

Alaves 1-4 Real Madrid: Karim Benzema scores twice as Real win

Karim Benzema scores for Real Madrid at Alaves
Karim Benzema took his tally to 15 goals for the season with his double

Karim Benzema scored twice as Real Madrid recovered from their shock Spanish Cup exit by beating Alaves.

Real, who were stunned by third-division Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, took the lead through Casemiro's header.

Benzema thumped in his first before Eden Hazard stroked in a third for the visitors.

Joselu pulled one back with a header but Benzema made it 4-1 with a curled finish.

Victory moved second-placed Real to within four points of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid, who have two games in hand.

Real boss Zinedine Zidane was not on the sidelines for this game after testing positive for coronavirus.

Line-ups

Alavés

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Pacheco
  • 23Navarro JiménezBooked at 10minsSubstituted forSainzat 45'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 5LaguardiaBooked at 79mins
  • 22Lejeune
  • 3Duarte
  • 21Aguirregabiria
  • 6BattagliaSubstituted forGarcía Sánchezat 45'minutesBooked at 49mins
  • 8PinaSubstituted forPonsat 72'minutes
  • 11RiojaSubstituted forPérezat 45'minutes
  • 9JoseluSubstituted forSilva Acostaat 78'minutes
  • 16MéndezBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 2Rodríguez
  • 7Pérez
  • 13Sivera
  • 14Silva Acosta
  • 17Marín
  • 18Franco Alviz
  • 19García Sánchez
  • 20Pons
  • 24Jota
  • 26López
  • 29Sainz

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 17Vázquez
  • 3MilitãoBooked at 59mins
  • 5Varane
  • 23MendyBooked at 86mins
  • 8Kroos
  • 14Casemiro
  • 10ModricSubstituted forOdriozolaat 77'minutes
  • 11AsensioSubstituted forIscoat 77'minutes
  • 9BenzemaBooked at 87mins
  • 7E HazardSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Lunin
  • 19Odriozola
  • 20Vinícius Júnior
  • 22Isco
  • 24Mariano
  • 26Altube
  • 31Blanco
  • 32Chust
Referee:
Alejandro José Hernández Hernández

Match Stats

Home TeamAlavésAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home15
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home16
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Alavés 1, Real Madrid 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Alavés 1, Real Madrid 4.

  3. Post update

    Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Pere Pons (Alavés).

  5. Booking

    Edgar Méndez (Alavés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Edgar Méndez (Alavés).

  8. Post update

    Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Borja Sainz (Alavés).

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Edgar Méndez (Alavés) header from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Deyverson with a cross.

  11. Booking

    Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).

  13. Post update

    Edgar Méndez (Alavés) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Manu García (Alavés) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Pérez with a cross following a set piece situation.

  15. Booking

    Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid).

  17. Post update

    Edgar Méndez (Alavés) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Booking

    Borja Sainz (Alavés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Borja Sainz (Alavés).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 23rd January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid1714213372644
2Real Madrid19124334161840
3Sevilla19113526161036
4Barcelona18104437172034
5Villarreal2081022819934
6Real Sociedad2087531181331
7Granada198472331-828
8Real Betis208392634-827
9Cádiz206681727-1024
10Levante195862728-123
11Getafe186571618-223
12Celta Vigo196582330-723
13Ath Bilbao186392122-121
14Valencia194872526-120
15Real Valladolid204882029-920
16Eibar194781620-419
17Alavés2046101829-1118
18Elche173861623-717
19Osasuna193791628-1216
20Huesca2011091429-1513
View full Spanish La Liga table

