Match ends, Alavés 1, Real Madrid 4.
Karim Benzema scored twice as Real Madrid recovered from their shock Spanish Cup exit by beating Alaves.
Real, who were stunned by third-division Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, took the lead through Casemiro's header.
Benzema thumped in his first before Eden Hazard stroked in a third for the visitors.
Joselu pulled one back with a header but Benzema made it 4-1 with a curled finish.
Victory moved second-placed Real to within four points of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid, who have two games in hand.
Real boss Zinedine Zidane was not on the sidelines for this game after testing positive for coronavirus.
Line-ups
Alavés
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Pacheco
- 23Navarro JiménezBooked at 10minsSubstituted forSainzat 45'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 5LaguardiaBooked at 79mins
- 22Lejeune
- 3Duarte
- 21Aguirregabiria
- 6BattagliaSubstituted forGarcía Sánchezat 45'minutesBooked at 49mins
- 8PinaSubstituted forPonsat 72'minutes
- 11RiojaSubstituted forPérezat 45'minutes
- 9JoseluSubstituted forSilva Acostaat 78'minutes
- 16MéndezBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 2Rodríguez
- 7Pérez
- 13Sivera
- 14Silva Acosta
- 17Marín
- 18Franco Alviz
- 19García Sánchez
- 20Pons
- 24Jota
- 26López
- 29Sainz
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 17Vázquez
- 3MilitãoBooked at 59mins
- 5Varane
- 23MendyBooked at 86mins
- 8Kroos
- 14Casemiro
- 10ModricSubstituted forOdriozolaat 77'minutes
- 11AsensioSubstituted forIscoat 77'minutes
- 9BenzemaBooked at 87mins
- 7E HazardSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Marcelo
- 13Lunin
- 19Odriozola
- 20Vinícius Júnior
- 22Isco
- 24Mariano
- 26Altube
- 31Blanco
- 32Chust
- Referee:
- Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Alavés 1, Real Madrid 4.
Post update
Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Pere Pons (Alavés).
Booking
Edgar Méndez (Alavés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Edgar Méndez (Alavés).
Post update
Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Borja Sainz (Alavés).
Post update
Attempt saved. Edgar Méndez (Alavés) header from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Deyverson with a cross.
Booking
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).
Post update
Edgar Méndez (Alavés) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Manu García (Alavés) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Pérez with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid).
Post update
Edgar Méndez (Alavés) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Borja Sainz (Alavés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Borja Sainz (Alavés).
