Karim Benzema took his tally to 15 goals for the season with his double

Karim Benzema scored twice as Real Madrid recovered from their shock Spanish Cup exit by beating Alaves.

Real, who were stunned by third-division Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, took the lead through Casemiro's header.

Benzema thumped in his first before Eden Hazard stroked in a third for the visitors.

Joselu pulled one back with a header but Benzema made it 4-1 with a curled finish.

Victory moved second-placed Real to within four points of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid, who have two games in hand.

Real boss Zinedine Zidane was not on the sidelines for this game after testing positive for coronavirus.