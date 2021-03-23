Scottish League Two
StranraerStranraer2BrechinBrechin City0

Stranraer v Brechin City

Line-ups

Stranraer

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fleming
  • 22Hamill
  • 2RobertsonSubstituted forDevittat 45'minutes
  • 5Sonkur
  • 4Cummins
  • 10StirlingSubstituted forElliottat 79'minutes
  • 8Gallagher
  • 6McManus
  • 11VitoriaSubstituted forPatonat 67'minutes
  • 19OrrSubstituted forYatesat 79'minutes
  • 9DuffySubstituted forHiltonat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Burns
  • 7Hilton
  • 14Elliott
  • 16McIntyre
  • 17Paton
  • 18Devitt
  • 20Yates
  • 21Walker
  • 24Taylor

Brechin

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Hutton
  • 24DevineSubstituted forInglisat 82'minutes
  • 14HussainBooked at 24mins
  • 21O'Connor
  • 12Reekie
  • 18McKee
  • 16Barron
  • 11OsmanSubstituted forMcLauchlanat 57'minutesSubstituted forPageat 65'minutes
  • 10BarrSubstituted forCoupeat 68'minutes
  • 9Currie
  • 23Slaven

Substitutes

  • 2McIntosh
  • 4McLauchlan
  • 6Page
  • 7Coupe
  • 8Inglis
  • 15Jordan
  • 17Paton
  • 19O'Neil
  • 22McLevy
Referee:
Kevin Graham

Match Stats

Home TeamStranraerAway TeamBrechin
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home13
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Stranraer 2, Brechin City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Stranraer 2, Brechin City 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Connor McManus (Stranraer).

  4. Post update

    Connor Barron (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Grant Gallagher (Stranraer) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Connor Barron (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Matt Yates (Stranraer).

  8. Post update

    Scott Reekie (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Brechin City. Kieran Inglis replaces Adam Devine.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. James Hilton (Stranraer) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  11. Post update

    Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Connor Barron (Brechin City).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Stranraer. Matt Yates replaces Thomas Orr.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Stranraer. Cameron Elliott replaces Andy Stirling.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ruari Paton (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Stranraer 2, Brechin City 0. Thomas Orr (Stranraer) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Hilton.

  17. Post update

    James Hilton (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Harris O'Connor (Brechin City).

  19. Post update

    Adam Cummins (Stranraer) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Scott Reekie.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen's Park108202151626
2Stirling10631178921
3Stranraer126332114721
4Edinburgh City116142415919
5Elgin106041911818
6Stenhousemuir104331614215
7Annan Athletic11236915-69
8Cowdenbeath9225615-98
9Albion102081024-146
10Brechin11119527-224
