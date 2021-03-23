Stranraer v Brechin City

Match ends, Stranraer 2, Brechin City 0.
Line-ups
Stranraer
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Fleming
- 22Hamill
- 2RobertsonSubstituted forDevittat 45'minutes
- 5Sonkur
- 4Cummins
- 10StirlingSubstituted forElliottat 79'minutes
- 8Gallagher
- 6McManus
- 11VitoriaSubstituted forPatonat 67'minutes
- 19OrrSubstituted forYatesat 79'minutes
- 9DuffySubstituted forHiltonat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Burns
- 7Hilton
- 14Elliott
- 16McIntyre
- 17Paton
- 18Devitt
- 20Yates
- 21Walker
- 24Taylor
Brechin
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Hutton
- 24DevineSubstituted forInglisat 82'minutes
- 14HussainBooked at 24mins
- 21O'Connor
- 12Reekie
- 18McKee
- 16Barron
- 11OsmanSubstituted forMcLauchlanat 57'minutesSubstituted forPageat 65'minutes
- 10BarrSubstituted forCoupeat 68'minutes
- 9Currie
- 23Slaven
Substitutes
- 2McIntosh
- 4McLauchlan
- 6Page
- 7Coupe
- 8Inglis
- 15Jordan
- 17Paton
- 19O'Neil
- 22McLevy
- Referee:
- Kevin Graham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stranraer 2, Brechin City 0.
Post update
Foul by Connor McManus (Stranraer).
Post update
Connor Barron (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Grant Gallagher (Stranraer) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt missed. Connor Barron (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Post update
Foul by Matt Yates (Stranraer).
Post update
Scott Reekie (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Kieran Inglis replaces Adam Devine.
Post update
Attempt saved. James Hilton (Stranraer) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Connor Barron (Brechin City).
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Matt Yates replaces Thomas Orr.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Cameron Elliott replaces Andy Stirling.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ruari Paton (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Stranraer 2, Brechin City 0. Thomas Orr (Stranraer) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Hilton.
Post update
James Hilton (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Harris O'Connor (Brechin City).
Post update
Adam Cummins (Stranraer) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Scott Reekie.