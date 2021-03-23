Scottish League Two
AlbionAlbion Rovers1Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City2

Albion Rovers v Edinburgh City

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Albion

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Stone
  • 2Lynas
  • 5Gallacher
  • 6McKernonBooked at 90mins
  • 3Sideserf
  • 7WilsonSubstituted forJamiesonat 83'minutes
  • 4McGowan
  • 8LeslieBooked at 83mins
  • 11Cox
  • 19StevensonBooked at 78mins
  • 9AitkenSubstituted forDohertyat 80'minutesBooked at 88mins

Substitutes

  • 10Doherty
  • 12Robinson
  • 14Ecrepont
  • 15Fagan
  • 16Wilson
  • 17Henry
  • 18Baker
  • 20Jamieson

Edinburgh City

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Antell
  • 2Thomson
  • 15Hamilton
  • 22Henderson
  • 3McIntyre
  • 33HarrisSubstituted forSmithat 61'minutes
  • 4Black
  • 8BrownSubstituted forJardineat 73'minutes
  • 14Crane
  • 10HandlingSubstituted forDe Vitaat 60'minutes
  • 19See

Substitutes

  • 9Henderson
  • 11Jardine
  • 12Smith
  • 18Beveridge
  • 20Newman
  • 21Goodfellow
  • 23Denham
  • 26De Vita
Referee:
Duncan Williams

Match Stats

Home TeamAlbionAway TeamEdinburgh City
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Albion Rovers 1, Edinburgh City 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Albion Rovers 1, Edinburgh City 2.

  3. Booking

    Jamie McKernon (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Booking

    Kyle Doherty (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Albion Rovers. Sam Jamieson replaces Callum Wilson.

  6. Booking

    Jamie Leslie (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Albion Rovers. Kyle Doherty replaces Matthew Aitken.

  8. Booking

    Ryan Stevenson (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Edinburgh City 2. Ouzy See (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Craig Thomson following a fast break.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Edinburgh City. Daniel Jardine replaces Liam Brown.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Edinburgh City. Darren Smith replaces Alex Harris.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Edinburgh City. Raffaele De Vita replaces Daniel Handling.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Edinburgh City 1. James McGowan (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Cox following a set piece situation.

  14. Second Half

    Second Half begins Albion Rovers 0, Edinburgh City 1.

  15. Half Time

    First Half ends, Albion Rovers 0, Edinburgh City 1.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Edinburgh City 1. Ouzy See (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen's Park108202151626
2Stirling10631178921
3Stranraer126332114721
4Edinburgh City116142415919
5Elgin106041911818
6Stenhousemuir104331614215
7Annan Athletic11236915-69
8Cowdenbeath9225615-98
9Albion102081024-146
10Brechin11119527-224
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories