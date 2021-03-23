Albion Rovers v Edinburgh City

Match ends, Albion Rovers 1, Edinburgh City 2.
Line-ups
Albion
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Stone
- 2Lynas
- 5Gallacher
- 6McKernonBooked at 90mins
- 3Sideserf
- 7WilsonSubstituted forJamiesonat 83'minutes
- 4McGowan
- 8LeslieBooked at 83mins
- 11Cox
- 19StevensonBooked at 78mins
- 9AitkenSubstituted forDohertyat 80'minutesBooked at 88mins
Substitutes
- 10Doherty
- 12Robinson
- 14Ecrepont
- 15Fagan
- 16Wilson
- 17Henry
- 18Baker
- 20Jamieson
Edinburgh City
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Antell
- 2Thomson
- 15Hamilton
- 22Henderson
- 3McIntyre
- 33HarrisSubstituted forSmithat 61'minutes
- 4Black
- 8BrownSubstituted forJardineat 73'minutes
- 14Crane
- 10HandlingSubstituted forDe Vitaat 60'minutes
- 19See
Substitutes
- 9Henderson
- 11Jardine
- 12Smith
- 18Beveridge
- 20Newman
- 21Goodfellow
- 23Denham
- 26De Vita
- Referee:
- Duncan Williams
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Albion Rovers 1, Edinburgh City 2.
Booking
Jamie McKernon (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Kyle Doherty (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Sam Jamieson replaces Callum Wilson.
Booking
Jamie Leslie (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Kyle Doherty replaces Matthew Aitken.
Booking
Ryan Stevenson (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Edinburgh City 2. Ouzy See (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Craig Thomson following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Daniel Jardine replaces Liam Brown.
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Darren Smith replaces Alex Harris.
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Raffaele De Vita replaces Daniel Handling.
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Edinburgh City 1. James McGowan (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Cox following a set piece situation.
Second Half
Second Half begins Albion Rovers 0, Edinburgh City 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Albion Rovers 0, Edinburgh City 1.
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Edinburgh City 1. Ouzy See (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.