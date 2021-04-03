Scottish League Two
Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic15:00ElginElgin City
Venue: Galabank

Annan Athletic v Elgin City

Last updated on .From the section Football

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen's Park1210202652132
2Edinburgh City1381430171325
3Stirling127411991025
4Elgin127142213922
5Stranraer136432215722
6Stenhousemuir124351718-115
7Annan Athletic122461016-610
8Cowdenbeath11236819-119
9Albion122191128-177
10Brechin131111631-254
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories