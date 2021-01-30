Boreham Wood v Eastleigh

Boreham WoodBoreham Wood15:00EastleighEastleigh
Line-ups
Boreham Wood
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ashmore
- 14Pearce
- 12Fyfield
- 4Ricketts
- 19Smith
- 3Ilesanmi
- 8Mafuta
- 16Francis-Angol
- 11Whitely
- 15Rhead
- 22Morias
Substitutes
- 6Stephens
- 9Tshimanga
- 10Murtagh
- 17Huddart
- 18Coulthirst
Eastleigh
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McDonnell
- 2Partington
- 6Boyce
- 19Hollands
- 17Tomlinson
- 5Bird
- 11Smart
- 8Payne
- 20Hill
- 10Barnett
- 18House
Substitutes
- 3Green
- 7Bell-Baggie
- 9Smith
- 14Bearwish
- 24Blair
- Referee:
- Adam Herczeg
Match details to follow.