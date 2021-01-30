National League
Boreham WoodBoreham Wood15:00EastleighEastleigh
Venue: Meadow Park, England

Boreham Wood v Eastleigh

Line-ups

Boreham Wood

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ashmore
  • 14Pearce
  • 12Fyfield
  • 4Ricketts
  • 19Smith
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 8Mafuta
  • 16Francis-Angol
  • 11Whitely
  • 15Rhead
  • 22Morias

Substitutes

  • 6Stephens
  • 9Tshimanga
  • 10Murtagh
  • 17Huddart
  • 18Coulthirst

Eastleigh

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McDonnell
  • 2Partington
  • 6Boyce
  • 19Hollands
  • 17Tomlinson
  • 5Bird
  • 11Smart
  • 8Payne
  • 20Hill
  • 10Barnett
  • 18House

Substitutes

  • 3Green
  • 7Bell-Baggie
  • 9Smith
  • 14Bearwish
  • 24Blair
Referee:
Adam Herczeg

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay19124338172140
2Sutton United1694328161231
3Hartlepool189362620630
4Altrincham208662422230
5Stockport168442517828
6Halifax197663022827
7Notts County168352113827
8Maidenhead United168352523227
9Solihull Moors158162015525
10Boreham Wood166641812624
11Wrexham177372119224
12Aldershot187382627-124
13Chesterfield177282821723
14Bromley166552621523
15Eastleigh166552419523
16Woking186572220223
17Dag & Red176381421-721
18Wealdstone186392639-1321
19King's Lynn165382134-1318
20Yeovil164572228-617
21Weymouth1843112031-1115
22Dover1431101132-2110
23Barnet1623111340-279
