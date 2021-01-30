Weymouth v Notts County

WeymouthWeymouth15:00Notts CountyNotts County
Line-ups
Weymouth
Formation 4-4-2
- 29Ross
- 6Ngalo
- 8McCarthy
- 21Mensah
- 17Brooks
- 10McQuoid
- 18Dallas
- 24Revan
- 26Harfield
- 27Luque
- 32Shields
Substitutes
- 1Benfield
- 2Camp
- 16Robinson
- 23Murray
- 42Fonkeu
Notts County
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Slocombe
- 4Reeves
- 8Doyle
- 16Kelly-Evans
- 11Boldewijn
- 9Wootton
- 13Rawlinson
- 19Sam
- 20Rodrigues
- 24Lacey
- 29Miller
Substitutes
- 5Turner
- 6O'Brien
- 12Effiong
- 17Wolfe
- 18Knowles
- Referee:
- Steven Copeland
Match details to follow.