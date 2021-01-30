National League
WeymouthWeymouth15:00Notts CountyNotts County
Venue: Bob Lucas Stadium, England

Weymouth v Notts County

Line-ups

Weymouth

Formation 4-4-2

  • 29Ross
  • 6Ngalo
  • 8McCarthy
  • 21Mensah
  • 17Brooks
  • 10McQuoid
  • 18Dallas
  • 24Revan
  • 26Harfield
  • 27Luque
  • 32Shields

Substitutes

  • 1Benfield
  • 2Camp
  • 16Robinson
  • 23Murray
  • 42Fonkeu

Notts County

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Slocombe
  • 4Reeves
  • 8Doyle
  • 16Kelly-Evans
  • 11Boldewijn
  • 9Wootton
  • 13Rawlinson
  • 19Sam
  • 20Rodrigues
  • 24Lacey
  • 29Miller

Substitutes

  • 5Turner
  • 6O'Brien
  • 12Effiong
  • 17Wolfe
  • 18Knowles
Referee:
Steven Copeland

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay19124338172140
2Sutton United1694328161231
3Hartlepool189362620630
4Altrincham208662422230
5Stockport168442517828
6Halifax197663022827
7Notts County168352113827
8Maidenhead United168352523227
9Solihull Moors158162015525
10Boreham Wood166641812624
11Wrexham177372119224
12Aldershot187382627-124
13Chesterfield177282821723
14Bromley166552621523
15Eastleigh166552419523
16Woking186572220223
17Dag & Red176381421-721
18Wealdstone186392639-1321
19King's Lynn165382134-1318
20Yeovil164572228-617
21Weymouth1843112031-1115
22Dover1431101132-2110
23Barnet1623111340-279
