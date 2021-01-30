FC Halifax Town v Maidenhead United

HalifaxFC Halifax Town15:00Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United
Line-ups
Halifax
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Johnson
- 20Tear
- 3Senior
- 10Earing
- 31Maher
- 5Byrne
- 6Bradbury
- 8Green
- 2King
- 33Campbell
- 34Mansell
Substitutes
- 7Allen
- 12Davidson-Hale
- 18Benn
- 26Woods
- 35Belehouan
Maidenhead United
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ashby-Hammond
- 24Massey
- 3Wells
- 8Comley
- 16Sheckleford
- 5Parry
- 11Sparkes
- 14Ince
- 19Upward
- 25Barratt
- 10Orsi-Dadomo
Substitutes
- 2Wiltshire
- 7Coley
- 15Ofori-Twumasi
- 22Kelly
- 28Smile
- Referee:
- Andrew Kitchen
Match details to follow.