HalifaxFC Halifax Town15:00Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United
Venue: The MBi Shay Stadium, England

FC Halifax Town v Maidenhead United

Line-ups

Halifax

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Johnson
  • 20Tear
  • 3Senior
  • 10Earing
  • 31Maher
  • 5Byrne
  • 6Bradbury
  • 8Green
  • 2King
  • 33Campbell
  • 34Mansell

Substitutes

  • 7Allen
  • 12Davidson-Hale
  • 18Benn
  • 26Woods
  • 35Belehouan

Maidenhead United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ashby-Hammond
  • 24Massey
  • 3Wells
  • 8Comley
  • 16Sheckleford
  • 5Parry
  • 11Sparkes
  • 14Ince
  • 19Upward
  • 25Barratt
  • 10Orsi-Dadomo

Substitutes

  • 2Wiltshire
  • 7Coley
  • 15Ofori-Twumasi
  • 22Kelly
  • 28Smile
Referee:
Andrew Kitchen

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay19124338172140
2Sutton United1694328161231
3Hartlepool189362620630
4Altrincham208662422230
5Stockport168442517828
6Halifax197663022827
7Notts County168352113827
8Maidenhead United168352523227
9Solihull Moors158162015525
10Boreham Wood166641812624
11Wrexham177372119224
12Aldershot187382627-124
13Chesterfield177282821723
14Bromley166552621523
15Eastleigh166552419523
16Woking186572220223
17Dag & Red176381421-721
18Wealdstone186392639-1321
19King's Lynn165382134-1318
20Yeovil164572228-617
21Weymouth1843112031-1115
22Dover1431101132-2110
23Barnet1623111340-279
