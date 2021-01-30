National League
WokingWoking15:00StockportStockport County
Venue: The Laithwaite Community Stadium, England

Woking v Stockport County

Line-ups

Woking

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Ross
  • 2Cook
  • 5Gerring
  • 16Lofthouse
  • 6Diarra
  • 19Reid
  • 8Ferdinand
  • 21Block
  • 22Goddard
  • 23Wareham
  • 9Smith

Substitutes

  • 4Cooper
  • 10Kretzschmar
  • 11Jarvis
  • 14Spasov
  • 20Napa

Stockport

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Hinchliffe
  • 2Minihan
  • 4Hogan
  • 8Rooney
  • 14Kitching
  • 6Maynard
  • 16Keane
  • 17Southam-Hales
  • 18Croasdale
  • 10Jennings
  • 19Reid

Substitutes

  • 5Palmer
  • 9Bennett
  • 11Williams
  • 15Stott
  • 21Barnes
Referee:
Scott Tallis

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay19124338172140
2Sutton United1694328161231
3Hartlepool189362620630
4Altrincham208662422230
5Stockport168442517828
6Halifax197663022827
7Notts County168352113827
8Maidenhead United168352523227
9Solihull Moors158162015525
10Boreham Wood166641812624
11Wrexham177372119224
12Aldershot187382627-124
13Chesterfield177282821723
14Bromley166552621523
15Eastleigh166552419523
16Woking186572220223
17Dag & Red176381421-721
18Wealdstone186392639-1321
19King's Lynn165382134-1318
20Yeovil164572228-617
21Weymouth1843112031-1115
22Dover1431101132-2110
23Barnet1623111340-279
