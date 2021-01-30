National League
HartlepoolHartlepool United15:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
Venue: Victoria Park, England

Hartlepool United v Sutton United

Line-ups

Hartlepool

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Killip
  • 23Sterry
  • 3Ferguson
  • 6Shelton
  • 5Odusina
  • 2Cass
  • 15Johnson
  • 8Featherstone
  • 14Holohan
  • 11Oates
  • 29Armstrong

Substitutes

  • 4Liddle
  • 9Enigbokan-Bloomfield
  • 12Grey
  • 18Williams
  • 22Crawford

Sutton United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Bouzanis
  • 2Barden
  • 5Goodliffe
  • 10Beautyman
  • 24Milsom
  • 6John
  • 8Davis
  • 11Randall-Hurren
  • 7Ajiboye
  • 9Bugiel
  • 25Olaofe

Substitutes

  • 3Wyatt
  • 14Dundas
  • 17Sho-Silva
  • 22Williams-Margetson
  • 27Browne
Referee:
Martin Woods

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay19124338172140
2Sutton United1694328161231
3Hartlepool189362620630
4Altrincham208662422230
5Stockport168442517828
6Halifax197663022827
7Notts County168352113827
8Maidenhead United168352523227
9Solihull Moors158162015525
10Boreham Wood166641812624
11Wrexham177372119224
12Aldershot187382627-124
13Chesterfield177282821723
14Bromley166552621523
15Eastleigh166552419523
16Woking186572220223
17Dag & Red176381421-721
18Wealdstone186392639-1321
19King's Lynn165382134-1318
20Yeovil164572228-617
21Weymouth1843112031-1115
22Dover1431101132-2110
23Barnet1623111340-279
