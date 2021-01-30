Barnet v Torquay United

BarnetBarnet15:00TorquayTorquay United
Line-ups
Barnet
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Loach
- 6Dunne
- 11Hooper
- 26Binnom-Williams
- 17Richards-Everton
- 16Taylor
- 27Mason-Clark
- 29Judd
- 38Daly
- 40Wordsworth
Substitutes
- 9Pavey
- 10Petrasso
- 15Kefalas
- 19McBurnie
- 24Azaze
Torquay
Formation 4-4-2
- 1MacDonald
- 4Cameron
- 7Lemonheigh-Evans
- 16Sherring
- 10Little
- 8Hall
- 12Randell
- 24Street
- 23Nemane
- 31Lewis
- 34Whitfield
Substitutes
- 11Andrews
- 25Waters
- 26Hamon
- 32Sheaf
- 35Umerah
- Referee:
- Gareth Rhodes
Match details to follow.