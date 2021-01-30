Last updated on .From the section National League

Saturday's National League game between Solihull Moors and Wealdstone has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch at Damson Park.

The fixture was called off at 09:55 GMT following an early inspection of the playing surface.

There is also heavy rain and sleet forecast all day for the West Midlands, meaning the situation was unlikely to improve.

Solihull have said a new date for the match will be announced in due course.