Yeovil Town v Dover Athletic

YeovilYeovil Town15:00DoverDover Athletic
Line-ups
Yeovil
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Smith
- 27Bradley
- 26Hunt
- 7Worthington
- 14Kelly
- 4Collins
- 21Knowles
- 24Neufville
- 18Skendi
- 19Quigley
- 33Reid
Substitutes
- 9Murphy
- 10Smith
- 11Warburton
- 34Dagnall
Dover
Formation 4-4-2
- 26Webber
- 20Ekpiteta
- 6De Havilland
- 17Gregory
- 3Wood
- 4Gobern
- 25Hanson
- 18Ransom
- 19Azeez
- 23Mussa
- 9Rose
Substitutes
- 1Mersin
- 7Collins
- 8Cumberbatch
- 10Rigg
- 16Wratten
- Referee:
- Elliot Swallow
Match details to follow.