National League
YeovilYeovil Town15:00DoverDover Athletic
Venue: Huish Park, England

Yeovil Town v Dover Athletic

Line-ups

Yeovil

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Smith
  • 27Bradley
  • 26Hunt
  • 7Worthington
  • 14Kelly
  • 4Collins
  • 21Knowles
  • 24Neufville
  • 18Skendi
  • 19Quigley
  • 33Reid

Substitutes

  • 9Murphy
  • 10Smith
  • 11Warburton
  • 34Dagnall

Dover

Formation 4-4-2

  • 26Webber
  • 20Ekpiteta
  • 6De Havilland
  • 17Gregory
  • 3Wood
  • 4Gobern
  • 25Hanson
  • 18Ransom
  • 19Azeez
  • 23Mussa
  • 9Rose

Substitutes

  • 1Mersin
  • 7Collins
  • 8Cumberbatch
  • 10Rigg
  • 16Wratten
Referee:
Elliot Swallow

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay19124338172140
2Sutton United1694328161231
3Hartlepool189362620630
4Altrincham208662422230
5Stockport168442517828
6Halifax197663022827
7Notts County168352113827
8Maidenhead United168352523227
9Solihull Moors158162015525
10Boreham Wood166641812624
11Wrexham177372119224
12Aldershot187382627-124
13Chesterfield177282821723
14Bromley166552621523
15Eastleigh166552419523
16Woking186572220223
17Dag & Red176381421-721
18Wealdstone186392639-1321
19King's Lynn165382134-1318
20Yeovil164572228-617
21Weymouth1843112031-1115
22Dover1431101132-2110
23Barnet1623111340-279
