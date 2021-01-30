King's Lynn Town v Wrexham

King's LynnKing's Lynn Town15:00WrexhamWrexham
Line-ups
King's Lynn
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Mair
- 2Jones
- 4Callan-McFadden
- 9Gash
- 7Clunan
- 5Smith
- 8Richards
- 10Marriott
- 14Jarvis
- 17King
- 25Denton
Substitutes
- 6McAuley
- 12Gyasi
- 18Kelly
- 19Mitchell
- 20Southwell
Wrexham
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Dibble
- 2Hall-Johnson
- 4Vassell
- 29Davies
- 15Horsfield
- 22Kelleher
- 3Reckord
- 6Harris
- 8Young
- 39Thomas
- 19Yussuf
Substitutes
- 7Durrell
- 9Ponticelli
- 12Jarvis
- 13Carrington
- 14Rutherford
- Referee:
- Simon Mather
Match details to follow.