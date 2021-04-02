Scottish Cup
DumbartonDumbarton12:15AberdeenAberdeen
Venue: C&G Systems Stadium

Dumbarton v Aberdeen

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 3rd April 2021

  • DumbartonDumbarton12:15AberdeenAberdeen
  • AyrAyr United15:00ClydeClyde
  • Brora RangersBrora Rangers15:00StranraerStranraer
  • DundeeDundee15:00St JohnstoneSt Johnstone
  • Dundee UtdDundee United15:00Partick ThistlePartick Thistle
  • East FifeEast Fife15:00MortonGreenock Morton
  • ForfarForfar Athletic15:00Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City
  • Formartine UnitedFormartine United15:00MotherwellMotherwell
  • FraserburghFraserburgh15:00MontroseMontrose
  • HamiltonHamilton Academical15:00St MirrenSt Mirren
  • LivingstonLivingston15:00Raith RoversRaith Rovers
  • StenhousemuirStenhousemuir15:00KilmarnockKilmarnock

Top Stories