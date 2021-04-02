Scottish Cup
Ross CountyRoss County0Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle0

Ross County v Inverness CT

Match report to follow.

Line-ups

Ross County

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 23Naismith
  • 25Donaldson
  • 15Watson
  • 4Hjelde
  • 7Gardyne
  • 18Kelly
  • 11Vigurs
  • 19Lakin
  • 9Mckay
  • 8Shaw

Substitutes

  • 6Draper
  • 10Maouche
  • 14Hylton
  • 17Charles-Cook
  • 21Hilton
  • 22Tillson
  • 24Paton
  • 26White
  • 44Mackinnon

Inverness CT

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ridgers
  • 8Carson
  • 22McKay
  • 6DevineBooked at 15mins
  • 24Deas
  • 4Welsh
  • 18Allardice
  • 27MacKay
  • 23Allan
  • 17Storey
  • 77Todorov

Substitutes

  • 2Duffy
  • 3McHattie
  • 7Keatings
  • 11Sutherland
  • 12MacGregor
  • 14Vincent
  • 16Harper
  • 19Lyall
  • 21MacKay
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Iain Vigurs (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  2. Post update

    Hand ball by Sean Welsh (Inverness CT).

  3. Booking

    Danny Devine (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Leo Fuhr Hjelde (Ross County).

  5. Post update

    Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Billy Mckay (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Sean Welsh (Inverness CT).

  8. Post update

    Charlie Lakin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Daniel MacKay (Inverness CT).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott Allardice (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Oli Shaw (Ross County).

  12. Post update

    Robbie Deas (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danny Devine (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Leo Fuhr Hjelde.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Danny Devine.

  16. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  17. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

