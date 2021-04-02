Ross County v Inverness CT

Attempt saved. Iain Vigurs (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Match report to follow.
Line-ups
Ross County
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Laidlaw
- 23Naismith
- 25Donaldson
- 15Watson
- 4Hjelde
- 7Gardyne
- 18Kelly
- 11Vigurs
- 19Lakin
- 9Mckay
- 8Shaw
Substitutes
- 6Draper
- 10Maouche
- 14Hylton
- 17Charles-Cook
- 21Hilton
- 22Tillson
- 24Paton
- 26White
- 44Mackinnon
Inverness CT
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ridgers
- 8Carson
- 22McKay
- 6DevineBooked at 15mins
- 24Deas
- 4Welsh
- 18Allardice
- 27MacKay
- 23Allan
- 17Storey
- 77Todorov
Substitutes
- 2Duffy
- 3McHattie
- 7Keatings
- 11Sutherland
- 12MacGregor
- 14Vincent
- 16Harper
- 19Lyall
- 21MacKay
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Hand ball by Sean Welsh (Inverness CT).
Booking
Danny Devine (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Leo Fuhr Hjelde (Ross County).
Post update
Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Billy Mckay (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sean Welsh (Inverness CT).
Post update
Charlie Lakin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Daniel MacKay (Inverness CT).
Post update
Attempt missed. Scott Allardice (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Foul by Oli Shaw (Ross County).
Post update
Robbie Deas (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Danny Devine (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Leo Fuhr Hjelde.
Post update
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Danny Devine.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.