Walsall v Mansfield Town in League Two off because of waterlogged pitch

Bescot Stadium
Rain and recent snowfall left the Banks's Stadium surface unplayable for Saturday's game

Walsall have postponed Saturday's League Two home game with Mansfield Town because of a waterlogged pitch at Banks's Stadium.

Recent heavy rainfall and cold weather have affected several games over the past week, with the playing surface deemed unplayable for this fixture.

Tenants Aston Villa played last week's Women's Super League game against Reading on a pitch covered in snow.

The Saddlers have yet to announce a new date for the rescheduled fixture.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge25126738231542
2Forest Green2411853122941
3Morecambe2412573333041
4Carlisle22124632201240
5Cheltenham24117634231140
6Newport2311753425940
7Salford24108631191238
8Tranmere2411583130138
9Exeter24910544301437
10Leyton Orient24113103427736
11Walsall2581163233-135
12Crawley229763428634
13Mansfield2471163230232
14Scunthorpe26102142834-632
15Oldham2594123945-631
16Colchester2571082834-631
17Port Vale2685133439-529
18Bradford237792326-328
19Bolton2477102837-928
20Harrogate2476112631-527
21Barrow2358103032-223
22Stevenage2341091725-822
23Grimsby2556141943-2421
24Southend2555151639-2320
View full League Two table

