League Two
BoltonBolton Wanderers15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
Venue: University of Bolton Stadium, England

Bolton Wanderers v Leyton Orient

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Bolton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Gilks
  • 21Brockbank
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 27Baptiste
  • 32Jackson
  • 23Isgrove
  • 25Thomason
  • 29Lee
  • 24Gnahoua
  • 9Doyle
  • 7Delfouneso

Substitutes

  • 2Jones
  • 8Comley
  • 11Crawford
  • 16Greenidge
  • 18Tutte
  • 28John
  • 31Elbouzedi

Leyton Orient

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Vigouroux
  • 2Ling
  • 18Akinola
  • 6Coulson
  • 16Brophy
  • 7McAnuff
  • 26Kyprianou
  • 8Clay
  • 9Wilkinson
  • 20Sotiriou
  • 15Kemp

Substitutes

  • 1Sargeant
  • 3Widdowson
  • 4Cissé
  • 11Dayton
  • 23Turley
  • 24Sweeney
  • 28Freeman
Referee:
Sam Purkiss

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge25126738231542
2Carlisle22133633201342
3Forest Green2411853122941
4Morecambe2412573333041
5Cheltenham24117634231140
6Newport2311753425940
7Salford24108631191238
8Tranmere2411583130138
9Exeter2499644311336
10Leyton Orient24113103427736
11Walsall2581163233-135
12Crawley229763428634
13Mansfield2471163230232
14Scunthorpe26102142834-632
15Oldham2594123945-631
16Colchester2571082834-631
17Port Vale2685133439-529
18Bradford237792326-328
19Bolton2477102837-928
20Harrogate2476112631-527
21Barrow2358103032-223
22Stevenage2341091725-822
23Grimsby2556141943-2421
24Southend2555151639-2320
View full League Two table

Top Stories