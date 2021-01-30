Bolton Wanderers v Leyton Orient

BoltonBolton Wanderers15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
Line-ups
Bolton
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Gilks
- 21Brockbank
- 5Almeida Santos
- 27Baptiste
- 32Jackson
- 23Isgrove
- 25Thomason
- 29Lee
- 24Gnahoua
- 9Doyle
- 7Delfouneso
Substitutes
- 2Jones
- 8Comley
- 11Crawford
- 16Greenidge
- 18Tutte
- 28John
- 31Elbouzedi
Leyton Orient
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Vigouroux
- 2Ling
- 18Akinola
- 6Coulson
- 16Brophy
- 7McAnuff
- 26Kyprianou
- 8Clay
- 9Wilkinson
- 20Sotiriou
- 15Kemp
Substitutes
- 1Sargeant
- 3Widdowson
- 4Cissé
- 11Dayton
- 23Turley
- 24Sweeney
- 28Freeman
- Referee:
- Sam Purkiss
Match report will appear here.