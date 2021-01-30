League Two
MorecambeMorecambe15:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
Venue: Mazuma Stadium, England

Morecambe v Tranmere Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Morecambe

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Letheren
  • 21Cooney
  • 5Lavelle
  • 4Knight-Percival
  • 3Hendrie
  • 8Diagouraga
  • 24Songo'o
  • 16O'Sullivan
  • 20Phillips
  • 11Mendes Gomes
  • 9Stockton

Substitutes

  • 6Davis
  • 7Slew
  • 13Da Silva Mendes
  • 15Lyons
  • 18Pringle
  • 19McAlinden
  • 22Gibson

Tranmere

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Davies
  • 17Khan
  • 6Monthe
  • 26Clarke
  • 18MacDonald
  • 22Lewis
  • 8Spearing
  • 16Kirby
  • 19Feeney
  • 9Vaughan
  • 14Woolery

Substitutes

  • 2O'Connor
  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 7Morris
  • 12Jolley
  • 13Murphy
  • 21Ray
  • 35Lloyd-McGoldrick
Referee:
Paul Howard

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge25126738231542
2Carlisle22133633201342
3Forest Green2411853122941
4Morecambe2412573333041
5Cheltenham24117634231140
6Newport2311753425940
7Salford24108631191238
8Tranmere2411583130138
9Exeter2499644311336
10Leyton Orient24113103427736
11Walsall2581163233-135
12Crawley229763428634
13Mansfield2471163230232
14Scunthorpe26102142834-632
15Oldham2594123945-631
16Colchester2571082834-631
17Port Vale2685133439-529
18Bradford237792326-328
19Bolton2477102837-928
20Harrogate2476112631-527
21Barrow2358103032-223
22Stevenage2341091725-822
23Grimsby2556141943-2421
24Southend2555151639-2320
View full League Two table

Top Stories