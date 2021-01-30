Morecambe v Tranmere Rovers

MorecambeMorecambe15:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
Line-ups
Morecambe
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Letheren
- 21Cooney
- 5Lavelle
- 4Knight-Percival
- 3Hendrie
- 8Diagouraga
- 24Songo'o
- 16O'Sullivan
- 20Phillips
- 11Mendes Gomes
- 9Stockton
Substitutes
- 6Davis
- 7Slew
- 13Da Silva Mendes
- 15Lyons
- 18Pringle
- 19McAlinden
- 22Gibson
Tranmere
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Davies
- 17Khan
- 6Monthe
- 26Clarke
- 18MacDonald
- 22Lewis
- 8Spearing
- 16Kirby
- 19Feeney
- 9Vaughan
- 14Woolery
Substitutes
- 2O'Connor
- 3Ridehalgh
- 7Morris
- 12Jolley
- 13Murphy
- 21Ray
- 35Lloyd-McGoldrick
- Referee:
- Paul Howard
Match report will appear here.