League Two
CarlisleCarlisle United13:00ExeterExeter City
Venue: Brunton Park

Carlisle United v Exeter City

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 30th January 2021

  • BoltonBolton Wanderers15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
  • BradfordBradford City15:00BarrowBarrow
  • CambridgeCambridge United15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
  • Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
  • GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00StevenageStevenage
  • HarrogateHarrogate Town15:00NewportNewport County
  • MorecambeMorecambe15:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
  • OldhamOldham Athletic15:00SalfordSalford City
  • Port ValePort Vale15:00SouthendSouthend United
  • WalsallWalsall15:00MansfieldMansfield Town

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge25126738231542
2Forest Green2411853122941
3Morecambe2412573333041
4Cheltenham24117634231140
5Newport2311753425940
6Carlisle21123632201239
7Salford24108631191238
8Tranmere2411583130138
9Exeter2399544301436
10Leyton Orient24113103427736
11Walsall2581163233-135
12Crawley229763428634
13Mansfield2471163230232
14Scunthorpe26102142834-632
15Oldham2594123945-631
16Colchester2571082834-631
17Port Vale2685133439-529
18Bradford237792326-328
19Bolton2477102837-928
20Harrogate2476112631-527
21Barrow2358103032-223
22Stevenage2341091725-822
23Grimsby2556141943-2421
24Southend2555151639-2320
Top Stories