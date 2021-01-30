Cambridge United v Crawley Town

CambridgeCambridge United15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
Line-ups
Cambridge
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Mitov
- 2Knoyle
- 5Taylor
- 15Okedina
- 11Dunk
- 14Hoolahan
- 19May
- 4Digby
- 7Hannant
- 10Mullin
- 20Ironside
Substitutes
- 3Iredale
- 8O'Neil
- 13McKenzie-Lyle
- 17Davies
- 18Tracey
- 26Knibbs
- 27Worman
Crawley
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Morris
- 4Francomb
- 24Craig
- 19Tunnicliffe
- 6Dallison-Lisbon
- 20Matthews
- 8Powell
- 39Hessenthaler
- 44Wright
- 34Maguire-Drew
- 16Nichols
Substitutes
- 3Doherty
- 5McNerney
- 15Davies
- 35Rodari
- 37Nelson
- 38Tilley
- Referee:
- John Busby
Match report will appear here.