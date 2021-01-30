League Two
CambridgeCambridge United15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
Venue: Abbey Stadium, England

Cambridge United v Crawley Town

Line-ups

Cambridge

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Mitov
  • 2Knoyle
  • 5Taylor
  • 15Okedina
  • 11Dunk
  • 14Hoolahan
  • 19May
  • 4Digby
  • 7Hannant
  • 10Mullin
  • 20Ironside

Substitutes

  • 3Iredale
  • 8O'Neil
  • 13McKenzie-Lyle
  • 17Davies
  • 18Tracey
  • 26Knibbs
  • 27Worman

Crawley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Morris
  • 4Francomb
  • 24Craig
  • 19Tunnicliffe
  • 6Dallison-Lisbon
  • 20Matthews
  • 8Powell
  • 39Hessenthaler
  • 44Wright
  • 34Maguire-Drew
  • 16Nichols

Substitutes

  • 3Doherty
  • 5McNerney
  • 15Davies
  • 35Rodari
  • 37Nelson
  • 38Tilley
Referee:
John Busby

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge25126738231542
2Carlisle22133633201342
3Forest Green2411853122941
4Morecambe2412573333041
5Cheltenham24117634231140
6Newport2311753425940
7Salford24108631191238
8Tranmere2411583130138
9Exeter2499644311336
10Leyton Orient24113103427736
11Walsall2581163233-135
12Crawley229763428634
13Mansfield2471163230232
14Scunthorpe26102142834-632
15Oldham2594123945-631
16Colchester2571082834-631
17Port Vale2685133439-529
18Bradford237792326-328
19Bolton2477102837-928
20Harrogate2476112631-527
21Barrow2358103032-223
22Stevenage2341091725-822
23Grimsby2556141943-2421
24Southend2555151639-2320
