League Two
BradfordBradford City15:00BarrowBarrow
Venue: The Utilita Energy Stadium, England

Bradford City v Barrow

Line-ups

Bradford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Hornby
  • 24Cousin-Dawson
  • 4O'Connor
  • 6O'Connor
  • 23Wood
  • 22Sutton
  • 18Watt
  • 16Clarke
  • 8Cooke
  • 17Evans
  • 28Rowe

Substitutes

  • 5Canavan
  • 10Donaldson
  • 12Stevens
  • 15French
  • 20Huffer
  • 26Scales
  • 29Cook

Barrow

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Dixon
  • 29Eardley
  • 31Thomas
  • 5Platt
  • 22Davies
  • 3Brough
  • 25Biggins
  • 42Banks
  • 10Hardcastle
  • 11Kay
  • 9Quigley

Substitutes

  • 12Lillis
  • 14Jones
  • 28Taylor
  • 30Bramall
  • 32Donohue
  • 36Devitt
Referee:
Antony Coggins

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge25126738231542
2Carlisle22133633201342
3Forest Green2411853122941
4Morecambe2412573333041
5Cheltenham24117634231140
6Newport2311753425940
7Salford24108631191238
8Tranmere2411583130138
9Exeter2499644311336
10Leyton Orient24113103427736
11Walsall2581163233-135
12Crawley229763428634
13Mansfield2471163230232
14Scunthorpe26102142834-632
15Oldham2594123945-631
16Colchester2571082834-631
17Port Vale2685133439-529
18Bradford237792326-328
19Bolton2477102837-928
20Harrogate2476112631-527
21Barrow2358103032-223
22Stevenage2341091725-822
23Grimsby2556141943-2421
24Southend2555151639-2320
View full League Two table

