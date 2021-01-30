Oldham Athletic v Salford City

OldhamOldham Athletic15:00SalfordSalford City
Line-ups
Oldham
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Lawlor
- 23Adams
- 4Coelho Jombati
- 2Clarke
- 3Borthwick-Jackson
- 21Hilßner
- 16Ntambwe
- 25McCalmont
- 24Bahamboula
- 11Grant
- 18McAleny
Substitutes
- 5Piergianni
- 8Whelan
- 10Keillor-Dunn
- 14Fage
- 20Badan
- 27Da Silva
- 33Bilboe
Salford
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Hladky
- 6Clarke
- 5Eastham
- 16Turnbull
- 2James
- 25Coutts
- 18Threlkeld
- 3Touray
- 17Towell
- 24Gotts
- 40Henderson
Substitutes
- 4Lowe
- 10Hunter
- 11Carvalho Andrade
- 12Bernard
- 15Burgess
- 31Evans
- 37Thomas-Asante
- Referee:
- Thomas Bramall
Match report will appear here.