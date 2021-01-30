League Two
OldhamOldham Athletic15:00SalfordSalford City
Venue: Boundary Park, England

Oldham Athletic v Salford City

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Oldham

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Lawlor
  • 23Adams
  • 4Coelho Jombati
  • 2Clarke
  • 3Borthwick-Jackson
  • 21Hilßner
  • 16Ntambwe
  • 25McCalmont
  • 24Bahamboula
  • 11Grant
  • 18McAleny

Substitutes

  • 5Piergianni
  • 8Whelan
  • 10Keillor-Dunn
  • 14Fage
  • 20Badan
  • 27Da Silva
  • 33Bilboe

Salford

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Hladky
  • 6Clarke
  • 5Eastham
  • 16Turnbull
  • 2James
  • 25Coutts
  • 18Threlkeld
  • 3Touray
  • 17Towell
  • 24Gotts
  • 40Henderson

Substitutes

  • 4Lowe
  • 10Hunter
  • 11Carvalho Andrade
  • 12Bernard
  • 15Burgess
  • 31Evans
  • 37Thomas-Asante
Referee:
Thomas Bramall

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge25126738231542
2Carlisle22133633201342
3Forest Green2411853122941
4Morecambe2412573333041
5Cheltenham24117634231140
6Newport2311753425940
7Salford24108631191238
8Tranmere2411583130138
9Exeter2499644311336
10Leyton Orient24113103427736
11Walsall2581163233-135
12Crawley229763428634
13Mansfield2471163230232
14Scunthorpe26102142834-632
15Oldham2594123945-631
16Colchester2571082834-631
17Port Vale2685133439-529
18Bradford237792326-328
19Bolton2477102837-928
20Harrogate2476112631-527
21Barrow2358103032-223
22Stevenage2341091725-822
23Grimsby2556141943-2421
24Southend2555151639-2320
View full League Two table

Top Stories