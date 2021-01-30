Harrogate Town v Newport County

HarrogateHarrogate Town15:00NewportNewport County
Line-ups
Harrogate
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Belshaw
- 6Burrell
- 12Lawlor
- 5Smith
- 22Francis
- 30Power
- 7Thomson
- 4Falkingham
- 28McPake
- 24March
- 10Martin
Substitutes
- 8Hondermarck
- 14Kiernan
- 17Kerry
- 18Muldoon
- 25Minter
- 27Williams
Newport
Formation 3-4-3
- 30Townsend
- 15Longe-King
- 8Dolan
- 28Demetriou
- 32Shephard
- 17Bennett
- 20Hartigan
- 3Haynes
- 16Gambin
- 29Taylor
- 27Scrimshaw
Substitutes
- 1King
- 2Baker
- 7Willmott
- 9Amond
- 19Telford
- 21Collins
- 24Evans
- Referee:
- Christopher Pollard
Match report will appear here.