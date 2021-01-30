League Two
HarrogateHarrogate Town15:00NewportNewport County
Venue: EnviroVent Stadium, England

Harrogate Town v Newport County

Line-ups

Harrogate

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Belshaw
  • 6Burrell
  • 12Lawlor
  • 5Smith
  • 22Francis
  • 30Power
  • 7Thomson
  • 4Falkingham
  • 28McPake
  • 24March
  • 10Martin

Substitutes

  • 8Hondermarck
  • 14Kiernan
  • 17Kerry
  • 18Muldoon
  • 25Minter
  • 27Williams

Newport

Formation 3-4-3

  • 30Townsend
  • 15Longe-King
  • 8Dolan
  • 28Demetriou
  • 32Shephard
  • 17Bennett
  • 20Hartigan
  • 3Haynes
  • 16Gambin
  • 29Taylor
  • 27Scrimshaw

Substitutes

  • 1King
  • 2Baker
  • 7Willmott
  • 9Amond
  • 19Telford
  • 21Collins
  • 24Evans
Referee:
Christopher Pollard

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge25126738231542
2Carlisle22133633201342
3Forest Green2411853122941
4Morecambe2412573333041
5Cheltenham24117634231140
6Newport2311753425940
7Salford24108631191238
8Tranmere2411583130138
9Exeter2499644311336
10Leyton Orient24113103427736
11Walsall2581163233-135
12Crawley229763428634
13Mansfield2471163230232
14Scunthorpe26102142834-632
15Oldham2594123945-631
16Colchester2571082834-631
17Port Vale2685133439-529
18Bradford237792326-328
19Bolton2477102837-928
20Harrogate2476112631-527
21Barrow2358103032-223
22Stevenage2341091725-822
23Grimsby2556141943-2421
24Southend2555151639-2320
