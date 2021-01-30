Grimsby Town v Stevenage

GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00StevenageStevenage
Line-ups
Grimsby
Formation 5-3-2
- 1McKeown
- 2Hendrie
- 6Waterfall
- 25Pollock
- 26Menayese
- 36Habergham
- 38El Mizouni
- 4Rose
- 20Matete
- 16Jackson Jr
- 9Hanson
Substitutes
- 3Preston
- 10Williams
- 14Spokes
- 19Wright
- 22Hewitt
- 23Russell
- 40Payne
Stevenage
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Cumming
- 2Wildin
- 15Vancooten
- 24Marshall
- 3Coker
- 7Carter
- 4Vincelot
- 19Read
- 27Aitchison
- 36Norris
- 17List
Substitutes
- 11Newton
- 12Hutton
- 13Johnson
- 23Smith
- 26Pett
- 28Martin
- 35Stevens
- Referee:
- Anthony Backhouse
Match report will appear here.