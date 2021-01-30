League Two
GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00StevenageStevenage
Venue: Blundell Park, England

Grimsby Town v Stevenage

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Grimsby

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1McKeown
  • 2Hendrie
  • 6Waterfall
  • 25Pollock
  • 26Menayese
  • 36Habergham
  • 38El Mizouni
  • 4Rose
  • 20Matete
  • 16Jackson Jr
  • 9Hanson

Substitutes

  • 3Preston
  • 10Williams
  • 14Spokes
  • 19Wright
  • 22Hewitt
  • 23Russell
  • 40Payne

Stevenage

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Cumming
  • 2Wildin
  • 15Vancooten
  • 24Marshall
  • 3Coker
  • 7Carter
  • 4Vincelot
  • 19Read
  • 27Aitchison
  • 36Norris
  • 17List

Substitutes

  • 11Newton
  • 12Hutton
  • 13Johnson
  • 23Smith
  • 26Pett
  • 28Martin
  • 35Stevens
Referee:
Anthony Backhouse

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge25126738231542
2Carlisle22133633201342
3Forest Green2411853122941
4Morecambe2412573333041
5Cheltenham24117634231140
6Newport2311753425940
7Salford24108631191238
8Tranmere2411583130138
9Exeter2499644311336
10Leyton Orient24113103427736
11Walsall2581163233-135
12Crawley229763428634
13Mansfield2471163230232
14Scunthorpe26102142834-632
15Oldham2594123945-631
16Colchester2571082834-631
17Port Vale2685133439-529
18Bradford237792326-328
19Bolton2477102837-928
20Harrogate2476112631-527
21Barrow2358103032-223
22Stevenage2341091725-822
23Grimsby2556141943-2421
24Southend2555151639-2320
View full League Two table

Top Stories