Northampton Town v Wigan Athletic in League One called off

Last updated on .From the section League One

Saturday's League One match between Northampton Town and Wigan Athletic has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch at PTS Academy Stadium.

A combination of overnight rain and snow left the playing surface "very wet" and the game was called off after a midday inspection.

"The problem we have is that the water table in the area is just so high," said Cobblers groundsman Paul Knowles.

No date has yet been given for the rearranged fixture.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City23153535191648
2Hull24143740221845
3Peterborough23134636211543
4Doncaster21133537211642
5Sunderland24119431171442
6Portsmouth23125637201741
7Charlton2511773832640
8Accrington2011362721636
9Crewe2510693432236
10Ipswich2211292624235
11Oxford Utd2210483630634
12Gillingham25103123031-133
13Plymouth249693339-633
14Fleetwood248792922731
15Blackpool229492624231
16MK Dons2477102930-128
17Shrewsbury215972126-524
18Rochdale2458113847-923
19Bristol Rovers2265112233-1123
20Northampton2365122038-1823
21Wimbledon2457122643-1722
22Swindon2463153149-1821
23Wigan2356122443-1921
24Burton2437142951-2216
View full League One table

Top Stories