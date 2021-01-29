Norwich City v Middlesbrough

NorwichNorwich City12:30MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Norwich
|25
|16
|5
|4
|35
|21
|14
|53
|2
|Swansea
|25
|13
|8
|4
|30
|14
|16
|47
|3
|Watford
|26
|13
|8
|5
|30
|18
|12
|47
|4
|Reading
|26
|14
|5
|7
|40
|29
|11
|47
|5
|Brentford
|24
|12
|9
|3
|38
|22
|16
|45
|6
|Bournemouth
|26
|11
|9
|6
|39
|24
|15
|42
|7
|Middlesbrough
|26
|11
|6
|9
|30
|24
|6
|39
|8
|Bristol City
|25
|12
|3
|10
|27
|27
|0
|39
|9
|Stoke
|26
|9
|10
|7
|31
|28
|3
|37
|10
|Blackburn
|25
|10
|6
|9
|40
|28
|12
|36
|11
|Preston
|26
|11
|3
|12
|31
|33
|-2
|36
|12
|Barnsley
|26
|10
|5
|11
|29
|34
|-5
|35
|13
|Luton
|25
|9
|6
|10
|21
|27
|-6
|33
|14
|Huddersfield
|26
|9
|4
|13
|29
|37
|-8
|31
|15
|Cardiff
|25
|8
|6
|11
|32
|30
|2
|30
|16
|Millwall
|25
|6
|12
|7
|21
|24
|-3
|30
|17
|Coventry
|25
|7
|8
|10
|24
|34
|-10
|29
|18
|QPR
|25
|6
|9
|10
|23
|31
|-8
|27
|19
|Birmingham
|25
|6
|8
|11
|18
|30
|-12
|26
|20
|Nottm Forest
|25
|6
|7
|12
|20
|29
|-9
|25
|21
|Derby
|25
|6
|7
|12
|16
|25
|-9
|25
|22
|Rotherham
|23
|6
|5
|12
|26
|32
|-6
|23
|23
|Sheff Wed
|24
|6
|7
|11
|15
|25
|-10
|19
|24
|Wycombe
|23
|3
|6
|14
|16
|35
|-19
|15