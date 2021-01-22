Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

The most recent of George Dobson's 11 appearances for Sunderland this season was the 1-1 draw with Wimbledon on 15 December

Sunderland have loaned out midfielder George Dobson to fellow League One side AFC Wimbledon for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old former West Ham United United youngster has signed in time to figure in Saturday's trip to Crewe.

Dobson has made 41 appearances for Sunderland since signing from Walsall in July 2019.

He spent a season and a half with the Saddlers following a successful loan spell.

He is the Dons' second signing of the window, following the arrival of Reading goalkeeper Sam Walker, also on loan.

Glyn Hodges' side are 21st in the table, a point away from safety.

