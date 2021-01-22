Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Zach Clough has scored 28 career goals with Bolton, Nottingham Forest and Rochdale (on loan)

Up-for-sale League One club Wigan Athletic have signed three players on deals for the rest of the season.

Former Bolton striker Zach Clough, 25, has signed a short-term contract after his departure from Nottingham Forest, after four years at the City Ground.

Former Liverpool youth defenders Corey Whelan and George Johnston have come in on half-season deals too.

Johnston, 22, joins on loan from Eredivisie side Feyenoord, while Whelan, 23, has been in the USA.

His deal is until the end of the season after spending 18 months in Arizona with Phoenix Rising.

The financially-troubled Latics, who had a potential takeover move fall down last week, are 22nd in League One, two points adrift of safety.

