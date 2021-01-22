German Bundesliga
B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach1B DortmundBorussia Dortmund0

Borussia Mönchengladbach v Borussia Dortmund

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

B Mgladbach

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Sommer
  • 18Lainer
  • 28Ginter
  • 30Elvedi
  • 25Bensebaini
  • 8Zakaria
  • 6Kramer
  • 32Neuhaus
  • 23Hofmann
  • 13Stindl
  • 14Plea

Substitutes

  • 7Herrmann
  • 10Thuram
  • 11Wolf
  • 15Beyer
  • 17Wendt
  • 21Sippel
  • 22Bénes
  • 24Jantschke
  • 36Embolo

B Dortmund

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Bürki
  • 2Morey
  • 16Akanji
  • 15Hummels
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 22Bellingham
  • 23Can
  • 19Brandt
  • 11Reus
  • 7Sancho
  • 9Haaland

Substitutes

  • 8Dahoud
  • 14Schulz
  • 18Moukoko
  • 20Carvalho
  • 24Meunier
  • 26Piszczek
  • 27Tigges
  • 32Reyna
  • 35Hitz
Referee:
Manuel Gräfe

Match Stats

Home TeamB MgladbachAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home3
Away0
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Borussia Mönchengladbach 1, Borussia Dortmund 0. Nico Elvedi (Borussia Mönchengladbach) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jonas Hofmann with a cross following a set piece situation.

  2. Post update

    Stefan Lainer (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund).

  4. Post update

    Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Manuel Akanji tries a through ball, but Jadon Sancho is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jonas Hofmann with a cross following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Roman Bürki.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christoph Kramer.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Lars Stindl (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

  9. Post update

    Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal Borussia Mönchengladbach 0-0 Borussia Dortmund.

  11. Post update

    GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.

  12. Post update

    Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

  14. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  15. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich17123249252439
2RB Leipzig17105229141535
3B Leverkusen1795332171532
4B Dortmund1893633221130
5Wolfsburg177822619729
6B Mgladbach187833126529
7Union Berlin1777332211128
8Frankfurt176923026427
9Freiburg176653128324
10Stuttgart175753227522
11Hoffenheim175482530-519
12Augsburg175481726-919
13Werder Bremen174671925-618
14Hertha Berlin174582328-517
15Arminia Bielefeld1752101324-1117
16Köln173681528-1315
17Mainz1714121536-217
18Schalke1714121444-307
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories