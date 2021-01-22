Borussia Mönchengladbach v Borussia Dortmund

Goal! Borussia Mönchengladbach 1, Borussia Dortmund 0. Nico Elvedi (Borussia Mönchengladbach) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jonas Hofmann with a cross following a set piece situation.
Line-ups
B Mgladbach
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Sommer
- 18Lainer
- 28Ginter
- 30Elvedi
- 25Bensebaini
- 8Zakaria
- 6Kramer
- 32Neuhaus
- 23Hofmann
- 13Stindl
- 14Plea
Substitutes
- 7Herrmann
- 10Thuram
- 11Wolf
- 15Beyer
- 17Wendt
- 21Sippel
- 22Bénes
- 24Jantschke
- 36Embolo
B Dortmund
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Bürki
- 2Morey
- 16Akanji
- 15Hummels
- 13Guerreiro
- 22Bellingham
- 23Can
- 19Brandt
- 11Reus
- 7Sancho
- 9Haaland
Substitutes
- 8Dahoud
- 14Schulz
- 18Moukoko
- 20Carvalho
- 24Meunier
- 26Piszczek
- 27Tigges
- 32Reyna
- 35Hitz
- Referee:
- Manuel Gräfe
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Goal!
Post update
Stefan Lainer (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Manuel Akanji tries a through ball, but Jadon Sancho is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jonas Hofmann with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Roman Bürki.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christoph Kramer.
Post update
Foul by Lars Stindl (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Post update
Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
VAR Decision: No Goal Borussia Mönchengladbach 0-0 Borussia Dortmund.
Post update
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
Post update
Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.