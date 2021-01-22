Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

Shelton scored as Sheffield United knocked Man City out of the FA Cup in January 2008. The ball had deflected off several balloons in the goalmouth before he finished.

Former Sheffield United and Jamaica forward Luton Shelton has died aged 35.

He played 25 times for the Blades between 2007 and 2008 and was Jamaica's record goalscorer.

He had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a motor neurone disease, in 2018 after retiring from the game.

Tributes have been paid by his former team-mates including former goalkeeper Paddy Kenny and current striker Billy Sharp.

"Another former team-mate to be taken too soon. RIP Luton Shelton," Sharp wrote on twitter.

Kenny said: "Just heard the sad news that my former team-mate Luton Shelton from our days at Sheffield United has died. 35 years old is way too young. Life is too short so appreciate everyday."

Shelton joined the Blades from Helsingborg in Sweden, making four Premier League appearances towards the end of 2006-07 as the club was relegated, and then scoring four times in 21 games the following season.

He then moved to Norwegian side Valerenga.

He scored 35 goals for Jamaica including four on his debut.

In a statement Valerenga, said: "The sad news of Luton Shelton's untimely passing has reached us.

"Our thoughts go to his family and friends. Rest in peace Luton, in Valerenga you will never be forgotten."